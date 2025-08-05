If there’s one bingo night in Dubai to try, make this your choice

Bongo’s Bingo is returning this month, setting up the mayhem at The Tent at Bla Bla in Dubai. The one-night-only event will take place on Friday, August 29, so you have plenty of time to juggle your plans around (or cancel them) for this cult-favourite bingo rave.

If you haven’t attended a Bongo’s Bingo night before, it is so much more than just a bingo night. It’s a fun blend of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, and audience participation. If you need any more proof of just how popular it is, it takes place at 50 locations around the world.

And the upcoming bingo night here in Dubai comes with a fun spin, a very cool 90s spin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongo’s Bingo Dubai (@bongosbingodubai)

On the night, expect a tidal wave of 90s vibes, so you can expect throwback anthems, outrageous prizes, and full-throttle nostalgia with it. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself singing along to the Spice Girls while you dance with glow sticks.

Bongo’s Bingo and Bla Bla Dubai also have a few surprises up their sleeve that they will reveal on the night.

And of course, if you’re lucky, you will walk away with some cool prizes.

*The best entertainment bars in Dubai to escape the heat*

The event in July sold out, so before August sells out (and tickets are flying), get your bookings in now for you and your crew. Tickets cost Dhs150 per person.

Once you’ve gotten your seats confirmed, go dig out your butterfly clips and cargo pants, and remember to neon up.

Do note, only guests over the age of 21 can attend.

Location: The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR

Times: doors open at 7pm, last entry 8.45pm on August 29

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Contact: @bongosbingodubai