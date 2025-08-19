As temperatures soar and humidity spikes, here’s how to stay safe, refreshed and beat the peak of summer heat

The UAE is entering one of its most oppressive weather phases of the year, known locally as “Suhail’s Ailments.” As astronomers note, the rising of the Suhail star, also called Canopus, marks a period of relentless heat and soaring humidity expected to last through late August and into September.

What’s behind “Suhail’s Ailments”?

The Suhail star has long signalled the height of summer in Arabic tradition, a time when the land carries fatigue-inducing heat and moisture. Speaking to Gulf News, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that this stretch isn’t just a heatwave, it’s a cultural fixture. Despite this, real relief arrives only gradually, typically after the autumnal equinox, around September 22 to 23.

How extreme are conditions right now?

Expect scorching daytime highs paired with oppressive humidity, especially in coastal zones like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where temperatures could approach 46 °C. Inland areas may fare slightly worse, with heating surfaces and stagnant air offering no reprieve.

How to survive the heatwave

Staying hydrated is the single most important thing you can do: keep a bottle of water with you at all times, and sip regularly even if you don’t feel thirsty. Adding electrolytes can give you an extra boost, especially if you’re outdoors. When it comes to planning your day, avoid being outside during peak hours between 11am and 4pm. If you do need to step out, stick to shaded areas whenever possible, and make the most of the UAE’s malls, galleries, and cafés.

Clothing matters too. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen, and choose loose-fitting pieces that let your skin breathe. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will go a long way in protecting you from the glare. Keep in mind that humidity can push the “feels-like” temperature far higher than the number on your weather app, so listen to your body and slow down if you feel dizzy or drained.

At home or in the office, create cooling rituals. Chilled towels, cucumber slices, or a refreshing facial mist can make a big difference. And don’t forget about your car: pre-cool it before stepping inside, and never leave children or pets unattended for even a short time.

Looking for the silver lining?

Relief may be on the horizon, but true respite tends to shift in slowly, not in a moment. Start scheduling outdoor plans for later in the morning or evening, and savour humid-free spaces. And when the Suhail star eventually descends from the sky, the UAE may begin its long-awaited cool-down, just in time for early October adventures.