UAE weather is turning up the heat as we head into the final, peak month of summer

Brace yourselves, the heat is officially on. As we step into August, UAE residents can expect soaring temperatures, dry winds, and scorching days ahead.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recently recorded a blistering high of 50.6°C yesterday, Thursday, July 31 and that might not be the last of it. Forecasters say temperatures could climb even higher over the coming days, especially across inland and desert regions.

While parts of the country experienced surprise showers, sandstorms, and even hail, other areas baked under extreme heat, with little relief in sight. The coming week is expected to be dry and intensely hot, with conditions made worse by strong desert winds known for carrying dust and reducing visibility.

Residents are being urged to limit outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated, and seek shade or indoor spaces to avoid heat-related illness.

The bottom line? Avoid the midday sun, dress light, and keep those ACs running, it’s going to be a scorcher.

UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2025 confirmed

How to stay healthy in the UAE summer

Expert tips on eating, hydrating, and staying cool in the desert heat

Feeling the heat? We’ve rounded up expert-backed advice to help you navigate the Dubai summer safely from what to eat and drink, to how to stay active without burning out.

Don’t let the rising temps throw you off track as Coach Nazia shares practical hacks to help you feel your best all summer long. From sugar cravings and sluggish mornings to staying hydrated and keeping your energy up, she answers all the burning questions we’re asking this season. Your guide to a healthier, happier summer starts here.

It’s not just the weather heating up, UAE fuel prices for August are in

It’s that time again. UAE petrol prices for the month have just dropped, and whether you’re filling up once a week or every few days, it’s worth knowing what August looks like. The Fuel Price Committee has announced the updated rates for UAE petrol and diesel across the country, and yes, there’s been a shift. These monthly price updates reflect global oil trends, and this month, drivers are seeing a slight adjustment.

Image: Archive