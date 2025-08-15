It’s Indian Independence Day, and Dubai is celebrating in a big way by lighting up the Burj Khalifa in the Indian flag

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, will light up with the Indian flag tonight to mark Indian Independence Day in Dubai.

Indian Independence Day falls on August 15 and celebrates the day it was liberated from British colonial rule. As the UAE is home to 4.36 million Indians, with 2 million alone living in Dubai, the city is celebrating in a big way, a really big way.

We are sure the event will be snapped up by thousands of residents and visitors in the area and posted on social media, but if you want to check it out in person, the expected time for the flag to appear is 7:50pm on Friday, August 15.

The display of the Indian flag, the world’s largest LED screen, goes just beyond being an Instagram moment. It marks the powerful friendship between the United Arab Emirates and India.