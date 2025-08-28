Chef Muna Al Mansoori celebrates Emirati Women’s Day by sharing UAE flavours with the world

In the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr lobby, children giggle as they chase each other across the marble floor; the sound of running water blends with classical music. The hotel’s Executive Chef, Muna Al Mansoori, walks in wearing a black embroidered abaya and headscarf.

We head to Mazaj Bab Al Bahr, the Mediterranean restaurant, where Arabic music plays from hidden speakers. She orders tabbouleh, hummus, and sautéed shrimps in her “secret sauce” of garlic, fresh cilantro, and lemon juice.

“You have to try my majboos,” she insists with a smile.

Her journey to this point began in 2013, when she joined a group of women training as chefs, stepping into kitchens that were still male-dominated. She started at the bottom, peeling vegetables, and today, she is the executive chef at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, where she has worked for the last six years.

“When I started this, I didn’t know what it takes to be a chef. It’s long hours. I started out by cutting 50kg bags of onions, and I was crying while peeling them. It was really hard, but I love it. That made me strong,” she said.

This Emirati Women’s Day, Muna is joining forces with Novikov for a special menu that reimagines tradition with flair.

There’s a rocket salad with aged Emirati cheese and figs grown nearby, a creamy majboos risotto with grilled spiced chicken, and Novikov’s signature pizza topped with Qasheed fish and black lime. For dessert, Aseeda mille-feuille arrives with layers of lemon caviar and gold leaf, a marriage of heritage and elegance.

“The UAE is not only for the local people; the UAE is for all people. That comes from Sheikh Zayed, our founding father. Because of this we have to stay in touch with everything; food is culture, and we have a culture. So I must collaborate with people, not only to learn but also to share my culture and show them our cuisine,” said Mansoori.

Her story is stitched into the UAE itself. Her mother is from Sharjah, she grew up in Ras Al Khaimah, and she now calls Abu Dhabi her home. It’s the reason her black chef’s jacket has the UAE flag sewn into it.

“I want to show the world Emirati hospitality – this is how I was raised. My country is the one who made me chef Muna. I first found my country, and after that I found myself, and now I’m trying to help others. That’s why I will always wear my flag on my jacket.

She has fought for her place in the kitchen and, in doing so, opened doors for other women to follow. She adds, “When I started, there were no women chefs in hotels. Today there are many. That makes me happy.”

Her dream is simple: she wants Emirati cuisine to travel the world. Sitting across from her, it is clear that her passion is not only for food but for her country, too. When the chicken majboos arrives, the story becomes personal. It is her mother’s recipe, a dish layered with aromatic spices.

“My mother taught me how to cook. It is my favourite and people love it. With majboos it feels like you are at home. I want people to feel like they are at home when they eat my majboos,” Mansoori said.

The aroma of cloves, cardamom, and dried lemon drifts across the table, and for a moment, it feels like home. For Mansoori, every dish she plates carries the story of her country, her heritage, and her own journey from peeling onions to leading a hotel kitchen.

“Every day I want to learn something new, and I want everyone to experience a touch of the UAE. I’m still working, and I will not stop,” she says. And with that, you understand that with chef Muna, every meal is a passport, and the destination is the UAE.

In honour of Emirati Women’s Day, Novikov Abu Dhabi will host a three-day culinary celebration where Al Mansoori joins Novikov’s chefs, Alberto Dorigo and Marco Lubian to showcase Emirati flavours with a modern twist.

Location: Novikov, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island

Time: Mon to Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 2am

Contact: (02) 563 2937

@novikov_abudhabi

