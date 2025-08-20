Emirati Women’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the amazing women of the UAE. Whether you’re treating yourself, catching up with friends, or finding a special gift

This year for Emirati Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up exclusive deals just for Emirati women as well as fabulous offers for all women, covering everything from indulgent dining and pampering spa escapes to exciting experiences and thoughtful gifts. There’s something for every taste, pace, and style, so get ready to eat, relax, move, and spoil.

What is Emirati Women’s Day

Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated every year on August 28. This special day was chosen by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to mark the anniversary of the founding of the UAE’s General Women’s Union. It honors the strength, achievements, and contributions of women across the UAE in arts, business, science, and beyond, recognizing their vital role in shaping the nation’s present and future. In 2025, the UAE will celebrate the tenth Emirati Women’s Day next week Thursday, August 28.

Fabulous offers for all women:

For the foodies

Lunch with the crew

Join the Emirati Women’s Day celebrations at Ariana’s Iranian Kitchen, where celebrity chef Ariana Bundy brings a modern twist to traditional Iranian cuisine. Enjoy a cozy lunch, share stories, and celebrate achievements over dishes inspired by family recipes.

Location: Ariana’s Iranian Kitchen, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: 12pm to 3pm, August 28

Contact: (04) 426 2500

atlantis.com

Enjoy an Arabic afternoon tea

Mark Emirati Women’s Day with a limited-edition Arabic afternoon tea at Blume, the Silk Road-inspired dining spot in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. From August 25 to 31, guests can enjoy a floral twist on tradition with fragrant brews, sweet and savoury bites, and the perfect setting inside Blume’s elegant train carriage interiors. Priced at Dhs250 for two, it’s the ideal way to slow down, gather with loved ones, and celebrate.

Location: Blume, Dubai Mall (Fashion Avenue), Dubai

Times: 2pm to 6pm, August 25 to 31

Cost: Dhs250 for two guests

Contact: (04) 495 6888

blumedubai.com

Get creative

Join a hands-on workshop with Studio Kinza to make your own soy wax candle or learn fragrance blending. While you’re at it, you can enjoy a signature coffee and dessert. The workship is perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Location: James Café, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi

Times: 11am to 1pm, August 24

Cost: Dhs300 per person

jamesabudhabi.com

Complimentary goodies

Treat yourself this Emirati Women’s Day at Mosaico in Palazzo Versace Dubai. Enjoy a complimentary welcome mocktail, a special dessert trolley, and for an extra indulgence, a golden cappuccino with a handcrafted cake.

Location: Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf

Times: 8am to 1am, August 28

Cost: Dhs378 for two

Contact: (04) 556 8850

palazzoversace.ae

Complimentary hot drinks

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day at Uptown Social, the cosy pet-friendly café in Uptown Tower. All women get a complimentary hot drink, from smooth cappuccinos and lattes to slow brewed pours and teas – perfect for catching up with friends or enjoying some solo time.

Location: Uptown Social, Uptown Tower, Dubai

Times: 8am to 10pm, August 28

Cost: free hot beverage for women

uptownsocialdubai.com

For the relaxing or active

Give yourself a glow up

ALKEMY Salon, the world’s first independent carbon-neutral salon. Choose between two luxe hair experiences: the Radiance Ritual with a nourishing Lux Hair Mask (Dhs800), or the Chic Refresh, which includes a fresh trim and blow-dry (Dhs500). After your pamper, make it a full celebration with lunch at Ariana’s Iranian Kitchen or an afternoon tea at The Royal Tearoom inside Atlantis The Royal.

Location: ALKEMY Woman at Atlantis The Royal & Atlantis The Palm

Times: August 28 to 31, 10am to 8pm

Cost: Dhs800 (Radiance Ritual), Dhs500 (Chic Refresh)

Contact: Atlantis The Royal: (056) 243 9699, Atlantis The Palm: (054) 793 1799

alkemysalons.com

Relax and recharge

From August 24 to 30, ladies can enjoy 20% off all body treatments and massages, from tension releasing massages to nourishing wraps and signature rituals. Guests also get complimentary access to the spa’s steam room, sauna, snow room, jacuzzi, and spa pool for the ultimate wellness escape.

Location: Anjana Spa, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: August 24 to 30

Cost: 20% off body treatments and massages (excludes discounted spa packages)

rixos.com

Buy 1 get 1

Swap heels for sneakers this Emirati Women’s Day at Activate, City Centre Mirdif. Ladies get a Buy 1 get 1 deal on a 60-minute gaming session, with nine game rooms, 50 games, and 100 levels to conquer. From 7pm to 9pm, the venue goes ladies only, and it will be run entirely by an all female team. It will be the perfect time to jump, dodge, and play your way through the world’s first active gaming experience.

Location: Activate, City Centre Mirdif (next to Magic Planet South), Dubai

Times: August 28, ladies only from 7pm to 9pm

Cost: buy 1 get 1 offer for women using the code: EMWACT

playactivatemena.com

Rainforest experience and goodies

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day with a serene escape at Banyan Tree Dubai. From August 23 to 31, ladies can enjoy a 60-minute Rainforest Experience at the Banyan Tree Spa followed by a refined Afternoon Tea at Tocha. The journey combines hydrotherapy rituals, including steam, sauna, vitality pool, jacuzzi, and heated loungers, with complete privacy in a spa suite, before moving on to delicate Japanese-inspired savoury and sweet bites paired with fine teas.

Location: Banyan Tree Dubai

Times: August 23 to 31

Cost: Dhs450 per person (up to six guests)

Contact: (04) 556 6401

banyantree.com

Complimentary sport activities & free kids pass

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day with a line-up of fitness and wellness experiences. From August 27 to 29, join complimentary Lagree Ladies’ Pilates classes (10 to 11am), blending Pilates, strength, and cardio on the signature microformer. Kids can be looked after with a free day pass to Kids Palace during the session.

From 27 to 30 August, women booking tennis or padel courts will also receive 10% off, the perfect chance to enjoy sport, camaraderie, and celebration.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Times: August 27 to 30

Cost: complimentary pilates, 10% off tennis & padel court bookings

mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi

Experience a massage & Emirati high tea

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day with the Empower and Indulge package at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. Enjoy a relaxing massage and foot ritual, followed by an Emirati-inspired high tea featuring karak and saffron milk cake.

Location: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Times: August 28

Cost: contact the team for package pricing

Contact: (07) 246 0000

movenpick.accor.com

Pamper yourself

Ladies can enjoy 20% off all spa experiences when booking on August 28, redeemable anytime within the following three months.

Location: Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai

Times: 9am to 11pm, August 28

Cost: 20% off spa treatments for women

hilton.com

For the spoilers

Treat the tea lovers

This Emirati Women’s Day, treat your girls with the AVANTCHA Tea’s Velvet Oud Luxury Loose Tea Candle Set. The set combines two tins of naturally scented black tea with a Velvet Oud candle, filled with notes of oud, cardamom, and sandalwood. It’s perfect gift for mothers, sisters, friends, or your spouse.

Times: Available until August 31

Cost: Dhs680 per set

avantcha.com

Chocolate lovers

Sweeten up Emirati Women’s Day with Läderach’s cheerful hamper – a luxury selection of Swiss chocolates that makes the perfect gift. Whether for family, friends, or yourself, it’s an indulgence worth unwrapping.

Locations:

Abu Dhabi: World Trade Centre, Yas Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Dubai: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Mirdif City Centre

Sharjah: City Centre Al Zahia

Cost: Dhs1,365 per hamper

laderach.ae

Exclusive deals just for Emirati women

Sweet and self-care

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day in style at Alaya. The restaurant is treating Emirati ladies to a complimentary Pistachio Rose Fondant and a free voucher for a facial at Seline Clinic. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and self-care.

Location: DIFC, Gate Village 4, Dubai

Times: 12:30pm to 12am, August 28

Cost: free for Emirati women (dessert and facial voucher)

Contact: (04) 570 6289

alayarestaurants.com

Raise a mocktail

Ladies can sip on complimentary handcrafted mocktails (non-alcoholic drinks) like the playful lollipop or marmalade spritzer, perfectly paired with the restaurant’s Nikkei-Mediterranean flavours.

Location: Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: 7pm to 3am, August 28

Cost: free mocktails for Emirati women

Contact: (04) 328 2805

amelialounge.com

Sweet twist

Emirati ladies enjoying lunch or dinner on August 28 will get a complimentary marbled chocolate bar – a decadent dessert with crispy biscuit and caramel layers, shaped to look like a slab of meat.

Location: Beefbar Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Umm Suquem 3, Dubai

Times: 12pm to 11:30pm, August 28

Cost: free dessert for Emirati women

Contact: (04) 423 2238

beefbar.com

Exciting prizes

Celebrate Emirati Women’s Day at Kokoro and win exciting prizes, from free handrolls and chef-selected nigiri to dinner for two. The Nad Al Sheba branch hosts a ladies-only night, while Alserkal Avenue is open to all, with prizes reserved for female guests.

Location: Kokoro, Nad Al Sheba and Alserkal Avenue

Times: 12pm to 12am, August 28

eatkokoro.xyz

Design your own jewellery

Get creative this Emirati Women’s Day at Kishmish in Mirdif Avenue. Emirati ladies can design their own charm keepsake with homegrown jewellery brand Get Charmed, then enjoy a special Afghan lunch featuring chapli kebab, kabuli, naan, and sheer yakh in a warm, family-style setting.

Location: Kishmish, Mirdif Avenue, Mirdif, Dubai

Times: 12pm to 11pm, August 28

Cost: Dhs170 per person

Contact: (04) 349 6665

kishmish.ae

Complimentary drinks

Head to Tiki Pacifico in Abu Dhabi this Emirati Women’s Day for complimentary mocktails and desserts for Emirati women. Enjoy island-inspired flavours, a laid-back tropical vibe, and lively music for a fun, relaxed celebration.

Location: Tiki Pacifico, Al Rahah, Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi

Times: 12pm to 2am, August 28

Cost: free mocktails & desserts for Emirati women

Contact: (050) 696 9298

pacificotiki.com