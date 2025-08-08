This new version, Chat GPT 5, is due to be the best one yet

One of the worlds most popular AI tools has just got an upgrade and you can now use it for free in the UAE. Chat GPT 5 is said to be the smartest, fastest and most useful model so far according to creators. The new version of the tool has built-in computer thinking so you can benefit from expert-level intelligence.

Creators have said that this version is a “significant leap in intelligence” and features state-of-the-art performance across various categories such as writing, health, coding, visual perception, math and more. It’s also programmed to respond quickly in some instances and to take longer when it needs to provide expert-level answers.

For many, the tool is predominantly used for writing assistance, and GPT-5 will be the most capable writer yet, able to turn rough ideas into polished, compelling copy in seconds. The model also provides more precise and reliable responses, adapting to the user’s context, knowledge level, and geography, making it more helpful across a wide range of everyday scenarios. While it can offer general information on many topics, including health, it’s important to remember that AI should never replace professional medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider.

Less errors will be happening with this model too, with responses being about 45% less likely to contain a factual error than the last version. It will be more honest too, especially for tasks that are impossible, underspecified or missing key tools. This model will recognise when tasks can’t be done and will communicate its limits.

Who can access GPT 5?

All users can access the new update, with Plus subscribers getting more usage, and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT Pro which is an even more upgraded version.

Image: Unsplash