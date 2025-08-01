The long-awaited game is reportedly on track to become the most expensive entertainment project ever, eclipsing Dubai’s iconic skyscraper in both cost and production time

Move over Burj Khalifa, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI(6) is reportedly eclipsing even Dubai’s architectural icon in cost. Rumors suggest its budget could reach $2 billion, compared with the $1.5 billion spent building the world’s tallest skyscraper.

That investment is mind-blowing considering Burj Khalifa was built over six years, whereas GTA 6 is entering its seventh year of development, and nearly 13 years if you include preliminary work. The game is currently slated for release in May 2026, following several delays.

Why so expensive?

According to Gulf News, despite Rockstar Games not officially confirming the figure, experts believe it includes not only development costs—software engineers, writers, voice actors, AI programmers—but also a global marketing blitz and planned post-launch content like DLCs and microtransactions.

A Reddit breakdown helps illustrate: with tens of thousands of hours of professional labor, high-tech assets and overheads, the project’s scale rivals blockbuster Hollywood movies, and then some. Previous Rockstar titles like GTA V reportedly recouped costs within days of launch, GTA 5 made $1 billion in three days in 2013, so high spending may well be justifiable.

Returns and industry impact

Analysts predict GTA 6 could generate over $7 billion in revenue within 60 days, with pre‑orders alone hitting $1 billion and annual earnings exceeding $3 billion—making it one of the most profitable entertainment products ever.

Beyond its financial footprint, the comparison with Burj Khalifa highlights a larger trend: immersive digital worlds are now commanding resources greater than real-world architectural marvels. GTA 6 may be the posterchild of this shift, with its hyper-real open world, cinematic storytelling, and AI-driven NPCs, it’s poised to redefine expectations for what games can cost and deliver.

Earlier this month, GTA V(5) was approved for use in Saudi Arabia after the the Kingdom’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) gave it the greenlight.

That means that the game is now cleared for legal sale and play in the country. Previously unavailable through official channels due to its mature themes, GTA V’s approval signals a noticeable shift in the Kingdom’s approach to gaming regulation.