The Suhail star is rising and autumn is on its way, here’s the timeline for the UAE’s long-awaited cool-down

As August heats intensify, residents across the UAE are finally seeing signs that the season’s swelter is nearing its end. Two seasonal markers, meteorological and astronomical, are both pointing to a gradual shift toward cooler weather by autumn.

While meteorological summer officially runs through August, locals may feel the shift sooner. The rising of the Suhail star (also known as Canopus) around late August is traditionally viewed as a signal that extreme heat begins to ease. As Ibrahim Al‑Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, explains, this celestial event is culturally associated with the decline of peak temperatures, even if actual relief takes longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE_BARQ_EN (@uae_barq_en)

Astronomical summer officially concludes on Monday, September 22, the autumnal equinox, after a 93‑day run since June 21. Until then, the UAE will retain its characteristic heat, but shifts are already under way.

Historically, September remains hot and humid, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 29°C to 39°C and humidity around 54%. Reliable relief typically arrives in October, when maximum temperatures begin to ease while averaging 25.5°C to 35.8°C, and cooler weather sets the tone for autumn.

When to expect cooler days

Late August : Suhail star appears, which is a symbolic turning point indicating that peak heat is fading.

September : Despite astronomical signals, high temperatures persist and are expected to remain in the high 30s with humidity intact.

October : Noticeable drop in heat with more pleasant daytime highs usually under 36°C.

September 22: Official end of astronomical summer marks true seasonal transition.

What it means for you

With temperatures set to ease gradually, now’s a great time to plan early-season outings, al fresco experiences, or heritage escapes before the weather truly chills in October. Evenings may become passable for patios, desert drives, or beachfront dining later in the month.

If your events or campaigns hinge on cooler weather, start scheduling for early to mid-October, while late August marks the beginning of the wind-down. The next two months offer a soft landing from the sweltering peak before full autumn arrives.