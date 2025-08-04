Its going to be a hot week, with a chance of rain, here’s what to expect from UAE weather

UAE weather might just offer a bit of relief from the heat today, Monday August 4, as light rain is expected in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). It follows heavy showers in Al Ain on Saturday, and yes, mid-summer rain in the UAE isn’t as rare as you’d think. The rest of the country will see a mix of fair to partly cloudy skies with hazy patches rolling in throughout the day.

Temperatures today

We’re still deep in the hottest stretch of the year. Sweihan in Al Ain hit a scorching 51.8ºC just days ago, the highest recorded temperature in the country so far this summer. Today, it’s set to be slightly cooler (but still very hot): Abu Dhabi is looking at a high of 45ºC, while Dubai will peak at around 43ºC.

Winds, dust and humidity

Light to moderate winds (10 to 25km/h) could pick up dust during the day, with gusts reaching up to 40km/h in exposed areas. Expect sticky conditions by night, especially along the coast, where humidity levels could climb to 90 per cent.

Sea conditions

If you’re heading out on the water, both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate conditions – so nothing wild, but worth checking before setting off.