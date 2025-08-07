Enjoy your Michelin meal in your pajamas in Dubai

In May, the Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai were announced at a prestigious awards ceremony. It features some of the top restaurants foodies have to dine at, but if you don’t feel like dressing up, don’t worry; you can still enjoy their award-winning food in the comforts of your own home.

Here are the Michelin restaurants in Dubai that offer delivery.

ONE MICHELIN STAR

Jamavar Located in the Address Residences Opera District, Jamavar is an Indian fine dining concept that you can enjoy in your pajamas. It serves up pan-Indian cuisine with inspiration from the regal kitchens of the North of India to the bold coastal flavours of the South. Where to order: Deliveroo Physical location: Address Residences Opera District – Downtown Dubai Contact: (04) 553 7852 @jamavardubai Hakkasan Not only is Hakkasan a What’s On award-winning restaurant, but it also has one Michelin star, too. The restaurant, located in Atlantis The Palm, serves up exquisite contemporary Chinese cuisine and should be on every foodie’s bucket list. Skipping the Palm rush? Its online menu includes hot mains and small eats, including the popular sweet and sour chicken with pomegranate, the dim sum platter, and whole Peking duck with caviar. Where to order: talabat Physical location: Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road Contact: (04) 426 0752 @hakkasandubai BIB GOURMAND Distinction Duo Gastrobar (Dubai Hills) DUO Gastrobar in Dubai Hills serves up a menu featuring modern European cuisine with a slight touch of Asia. If you don’t want to make the drive to Dubai Hills, order online and pick from their signature dishes, soups, pastas, and more. There’s a selection for vegans and the little ones too. They also deliver their coffee for when you need s caffeine boost. Where to order: talabat Physical location: Dubai Hills Business Park, building 4, ground floor Contact: (052) 686 6249 @duo.uae Harummanis If you’re dreaming about Singaporean Malay cuisine in Dubai, Harummanis should come to mind. The restaurant is a deeply endearing tribute to Chef Akmal’s roots and reflects a story of home and hard work. It features traditional dishes with a modern twist. Online, you will find yourself scrolling through a menu offering chicken satay, wagyu tempe burger, chicken rendang, set meals, and more. Where to order: talabat and Deliveroo Physical location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah Contact: (052) 536 1674 @harummanis.51 Hawkerboi What was once an anonymous-chef-led secret supper club, has now become a permanent location in JLT. Boating spicy Southeast Asian cuisine, you will have the difficult task of choosing from beef pot stickers, beef char kway teow, Thai chicken stir-fry, and other lip-smacking options. Love food that brings the heat? Try the grilled chicken wings and the smashed cucumber salad. Where to order: Deliveroo Physical location: The Park, Jumeirah Lake Towers Contact: (050) 427 5217 @hawker.boi Khadak If you want to walk the food stall-lined streets of India, make your way to Khadak. The restaurant is a tribute to lip-smacking authentic Indian street food. At home, order in the butter chicken (or paneer), kheema pao or Khadak daal which you can pair with basmati rice, or a delicious naan. If you really want to try something traditional, order in the Khadak tiffin and get a three-course meal inspired by India’s home-packed meal. Where to order: talabat Physical location: Historical Neighbourhood, Al Fahidi Contact: (055) 180 2080 @khadak_ae Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant Experience the legacy of Emirati flavour with Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant. With a number of popular fish dishes on the menu, seafood fans will surely mark Al Khayma as one of their favourites. There’s kingfish biryani, grilled salmon steak, shrimp broth with rice and more options to choose from. They even deliver a mixed seafood platter so you can share with a plus one, or three. Where to order: talabat Physical location: Historical Neighbourhood, Al Fahidi Contact: (055) 180 2080 @alkhayma.ae Berenjak This Persian eatery is located in a small mall on Al Wasl Road, but its mighty flavours got the recognition of the Michelin team. Expect delicious Persian classics from hot an cold mezze, charcoal-grilled kebabs, and more. There is also a family feast option available online that’s perfect for a group of three to four, or more. Where to order: talabat Physical location: Dar Wasl Mall, Shop 1, Al Wasl Road Contact: (04) 295 3644 @berenjak.uae Goldfish If you visit Goldfish at their venue on Al Wasl Road, you can pull up a chair at the counter and watch the chefs prepare the modern Japanese dishes they serve. However, if all you want is to enjoy the delicious bites in comfort at home, order in via Deliveroo. You will find their highly rated yellowtail carpaccio, ebi fry, wagyu sliders, and house chilli noodles on the menu. And it’s all at a reasonable price. Where to order: Deliveroo Physical location: Al Wasl Road, Al Wasl Contact: (04) 886 4966 @goldfishdubai Hoe Lee Kow Hoe Lee Kow serves up unconventional Korean cuisine and picked up the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand 2025, and good news for fans of their food, because they offer delivery on Deliveroo. On their menu, you can pick from Korean dumplings, seafood pancakes, kimchi udon and much more. Vegetarians also have a great selection from oven baked mushrooms to vegetable bibimbap and HLK salad. Where to order: Deliveroo Physical location: Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4 Contact: (04) 255 5142 @hlkbyreif Kinoya Kinoya is a popular restaurant in The Greens, and a What’s On favourite, and lucky for us all, we can order it right to our home via Deliveroo. You can order the Ramen kit and cook it yourself at home, or order some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including the katsu sando, miso butter eggplant, grilled unagi, and chicken natsu don. Where to order: Deliveroo Physical location: The Onyx Tower 2, The Greens Contact: (04) 220 2920 @kinoya.ae

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

Founded by homegrown star Chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese restaurant and another restaurant loved by foodies in Dubai. On the delivery platform, you can order beef or chicken gyoza, the 18-hour ramen, truffle udon, black cod ramen and more.

Where to order: Deliveroo and talabat

Physical location: Al Wasl road, Al Wasl

@reifkushiyaki

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS (NEW)

Dragonfly

Located in The Lana, Dorchester Collection’s debut Dubai hotel, on Deliveroo you can order the restaurant’s black cod, wagyu short rib, baby chicken, surf and turf, mushroom croquette, and a variety of maki rolls.

Where to order: Deliveroo

Physical location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Contact: (04) 834 8278

@dragonfly.dxb

Indikaya

Indikaya was added to the Michelin Selected restaurants this year, and those craving a delicious Indian treat can place their orders for a home delivery via talabat. Pick from chaats, starters, and mains, which also include a variety of biryani and Indian breads. There are plenty of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Where to order: talabat

Physical location: Shangri-La Hotel Level 2, Sheikh Zayed Road

Contact: (054) 279 3647

@indikayadubai

Mimi Mei Fair

Fan of Mimi Mei Fair? If you want to enjoy their dishes at home, head to Deliveroo and place your order. There’s cold cucumber, chicken hot and sour soup, classic fried rice and much more available.

Where to order: Deliveroo

Physical location: Address Residences Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Contact: (054) 570 0825

@mimimeifair.ae

Osteria Funkcoolio

Osteria Funkcoolio has seating for just 30 guests, which means if you can’t get a reservation, you can still enjoy a taste of the Italian restaurant at home. On talabat, you will find delicious dishes spanning sushi, pizza, and pasta.

Where to order: talabat

Physical location: La Cote 3 Port De La Mer, Jumeirah 1

Contact: (054) 284 7173

@funkcoolio

The Spaniel

The Spaniel promises a quintessential British brasserie experience for guests, which you can enjoy at its location in Bluewaters Island. But you can also enjoy a meal at home if you order via Deliveroo. Pick from traditional British favourites including Shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, triple cooked chips, stilton and walnut salad (with Hatta honey) and their popular fried fish burger

Where to order: Deliveroo

Physical location: Bluewaters Island,

Contact: (04) 554 3728

@thespanieldxb