A world first at Dubai Airport: Travel through passport control in seconds with no documents needed

Dubai International Airport, the busiest hub for international travel, has launched what it’s calling the world’s first AI-powered passenger corridor. The new system is designed to make travel faster and easier, letting passengers skip traditional passport control.

This comes as no surprise, as Dubai is always ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation and smart travel.

Over 3.6 million passengers are expected to arrive at Dubai Airport between August 13 and 25 due to the back-to-school rush. That’s around 280,000 travellers a day, so the timing couldn’t be better.

Here’s how this upgrade is set to make your journey smoother.

How does it work?

The corridor, also known as the red carpet, uses artificial intelligence to recognise passengers before they even reach immigration. Instead of stopping at passport counters, travellers simply walk through. The system checks their identity automatically and can process up to ten people at the same time.

If something seems unusual, the system flags it for a manual check, so security standards are still maintained.

Why is this important

Normally, passengers are processed one at a time at immigration counters. This new technology doubles capacity, cuts down waiting times, and creates a much smoother airport experience. It’s part of Dubai’s push to make itself not just a stopover hub, but a leader in smart travel.

What do passengers think

According to Gulf News, travellers have already praised the new system.

Mohammed Amer, flying with his family, said they moved through “in record time, without stopping at passport counters.”

Mahmoud Balu from Canada described it as “far smoother and more comfortable.”

Dubai businessman Ali Abdullah Al Sherawi compared it to airports in Singapore, Tokyo, and London, saying it was “a level of seamlessness I haven’t seen elsewhere.”

In short, Dubai isn’t following the trend; it’s creating it.

Image: What’s On Archive