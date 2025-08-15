The Dubai Police has upgraded its world-class tourist patrol fleet with yet another high-performance car

The Dubai Police already have a pretty impressive collection of patrol vehicles, including limited-edition Alfa Romeos, a Mercedes-AMG GT63, a Lamborghini Aventador and even a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck. And now, they have announced the addition of the Audi RS7 to their luxury patrol fleet.

The move reinforces the Dubai Police’s commitment to enhancing security and safety around the city by adopting cutting-edge technologies.

The unveiling took place at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, led by His Excellency Major General Eid Muhammad Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, alongside Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue.

Watch the video below to see how it all went down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq)

The Dubai Police and the senior authorities were joined by representatives from Al Nabooda Automobiles. During the unveiling, Major General Thani was informed about the capabilities of the new Audi RS7 Performance.

The car can deliver an impressive 630 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Not only is it fast, but it is also sure to turn heads as it makes its way down Dubai roads.

Speaking on the addition of these fast steel beasts to the Dubai Police fleet, Major General Thani emphasized that integrating high-performance sports cars into Dubai Police’s luxury fleet supports the force’s goal of strengthening the police presence in key tourist destinations while ensuring that all Dubai Police vehicles remain state-of-the-art.

K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles also expressed his pride with working with the Dubai Police adding “With the addition of the Audi RS7 to the fleet, we are proud to support a vision that prioritises high performance and excellence. Together, we are redefining what is possible in mobility and public engagement.”

What ya gonna do when they come for you?

@dubaipolicehq

Images: Dubai Media Office