Here’s how you can see it for yourself…

The Dubai Police already have a pretty impressive collection of patrol vehicles, including limited edition Alfa Romeos, a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and a Lamborghini Aventador. But now they’ve added one more to the fleet – a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck.

Taking to X, the Dubai Police shared photos of their new branded Tesla Cybertruck, a modern vehicle that, according to Tesla, can tow up to 11,000 pounds. The bulletproof vehicle is made from an ultra-hard stainless steel, which gives it its futuristic look.

The pictures have already garnered a lot of attention, not least from Tesla founder and the current X CEO, Elon Musk, who replied ‘Cool’ with a sunglasses emoji to the photo.

ايلون ماسك يبدي اعجابه بسيارة شرطة دبي “تسلا سايبر تراك” على حسابه في X pic.twitter.com/gFrA7YpmQc — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 16, 2024

And you can see it for yourself this week, as the Dubai Police have announced that their new Tesla Cybertruck will be going on display at Dubai Mall’s Ice Rink. For four days from Tuesday June 18, you’ll be able to snap a selfie with the newest addition to the fleet, from 10am to 10pm daily.

Images: Dubai Police/ X