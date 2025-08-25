750 officers, drones, mascots and treats to help kick off the 2025–26 academic year with safety and smiles

Schools across Dubai gear up to reopen their doors today, and Dubai Police have just unveiled a major “Back-to-School” safety initiative to ensure a smooth, secure start to the year.

At a press briefing held in Al Jaddaf, officials revealed a comprehensive security operation that will bring 750 officers into school zones. They’ll be joined by 250 patrols, nine drones monitoring traffic flow, six luxury patrol cars, four mounted police units, and 60 bicycles to enhance visibility and mobility during drop-off and pick-up hours.

The initiative also includes a “Safety Ambassadors” programme, where 300 students from participating schools will help raise awareness at community events. In total, 28 educational programmes will run in partnership with 15 organisations with mascots, gifts, and school kits distributed to younger pupils to make the experience welcoming as well as secure.

Organisers emphasized that the safety of students is a shared responsibility. Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Maamari of the Hemaya Council explained that the objective is not just to ensure physical security, but also to strengthen community trust and encourage safe habits like using crossings and respecting school bus protocols.

Captain Majid bin Saaed Al Kaabi explained that the initiative aims to enhance school security in collaboration with teaching and administrative staff, address emerging behaviours, and strengthen trust between students, parents, and the police through awareness lectures and activities.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s annual “Day Without Accidents” campaign, set to take place on the first day of school. Motorists who pledge to drive safely on that day will get four penalty points removed, providing both incentive and awareness to reduce road mishaps during peak traffic.

As thousands of families prepare for a return to routine, this robust, multi-layered campaign reminds us that safety, community and even a little fun, are front of mind this back-to-school season.

Image: Archive