Luxury homes with a name: Branded residences in Dubai are leading the global market

What started as a niche concept tied to luxury hotels has quietly morphed into a city-wide movement, all thanks to branded residences in Dubai. With these homes, carrying names like Bulgari, Armani, and Cavalli, plus around 140 projects on the horizon by 2031, Dubai is leading this global shift in what luxury living looks like.

Surge in branded vision

Over the past decade, branded homes have soared in popularity, up 160% globally. Dubai is not just keeping pace; it’s leading. With more than 50 completed projects and about 130 under development, the city is setting its own bar for curated luxury.

Branded residences Dubai: why they sell

Buyers are paying 40–60% more for these brand-backed properties. It’s the security of a name, combined with design and amenities that matter. And smart perks, no income tax, full foreign ownership, Golden Visas, tip the scale even further.

A global rise, with Dubai at the centre

According to Betterhomes’ PRIME report Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World, around 1,400 branded residence projects are expected globally by 2030. The MENA region alone is set to account for a quarter of that growth—further solidifying Dubai’s role in shaping this booming property sector.

Brand icons on the skyline

Bulgari Lighthouse , Jumeirah Bay Island: an architectural gem with marble finishes and private beach setting.

, Jumeirah Bay Island: an architectural gem with marble finishes and private beach setting. Bugatti Residences , Business Bay: sleek automotive-inspired design with private car lifts.

, Business Bay: sleek automotive-inspired design with private car lifts. Armani Beach Residences, Palm Jumeirah: clean-cut, minimalist suites designed by Giorgio Armani.

What’s the big deal?

Branded residences in Dubai are changing the way people view property. For investors, they mean stronger returns and better resale value. For residents, it’s about consistency, recognisable names, reliable service, and a lifestyle that feels intentional. With the market showing no signs of slowing down, the momentum is only building.