Dubai road closures are ramping up, and your commute might be next

From major highway expansions to inner city detours, Dubai road closures are in full effect as the city pushes forward with an ambitious wave of transport upgrades. Whether it’s for the Etihad Rail, metro expansions, or neighbourhood access improvements, the goal is to ease congestion and future-proof the city, but in the meantime, drivers should brace for diversions, delays, and detours.

Here’s a breakdown of all the key roadworks happening right now, and what you need to know to stay ahead of the traffic.

Al Barsha: Key Road Closures on Umm Suqeim Street

If you regularly pass through Al Barsha South, expect delays. The RTA has closed the entry and exit points from Umm Suqeim Street as part of the ongoing Umm Suqeim Street Development Project, which is now over 70% complete.

Until further notice, motorists will need to use alternative routes, including Street 31 (next to the ENOC Petrol Station), Dubai Science Complex Exit, Al Hadaeq Street, and Hessa Street. There’s no official reopening date yet, so plan accordingly and follow diversion signs.

This is all part of a larger Dhs332 million upgrade to the Umm Suqeim Al Qudra corridor, a 16km stretch from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road. Once complete, it’ll include six upgraded intersections, four new bridges, and a major 800m tunnel with four lanes in each direction.

Dubai Harbour: New Diversions in Place

Drivers heading to Dubai Harbour via King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street will face a temporary detour, with traffic now redirected through Al Marsa Street, Al Khayay Street, and Al Naseem Street.

The reroute is part of ongoing bridge construction works in the area, aiming to ease congestion around the popular waterfront destination. Follow the signs, avoid peak hours where possible, and stay tuned for updates as the project progresses.

In efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents and citizens of Dubai and to strengthen the road infrastructure network, #RTA, in partnership with Shamal Holding, has announced plans to construct direct entry/exit points for Dubai Harbour. The project also encompasses the… pic.twitter.com/wTAj9EQSJ6 — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 30, 2024

Sharjah: Mleiha Road Closure for Etihad Rail Works

Construction on the UAE-wide Etihad Rail project is moving full steam ahead and in Sharjah, that means temporary disruptions. Mleiha Road and connecting roads near University Bridge and Sharjah Ring Road will be closed for two months, with works expected to continue until August 30, 2025.

Motorists should plan ahead and expect detours in the area as the emirate pushes forward on this transformative transport link. Once operational in 2026, Etihad Rail is expected to ease congestion across the UAE, especially for regular commuters between Sharjah and Dubai.

Mirdif: Road Closures Near City Centre for Metro Works

As part of the Dubai Metro Blue Line construction, set to launch by September 9, 2029, new road closures are in effect in Mirdif. The roundabout intersection between 5th and 8th Street, near City Centre Mirdif, is now closed. Vehicles will be diverted from 5th to 8th Street (and vice versa) toward Algeria Street.

Mall goers should follow signage for alternative access to parking. Delays are expected, so allow extra travel time.

Dubai Academic City: Street Closure in Front of German International School

Another Metro related road diversion is underway in Dubai Academic City. 63 Street, directly in front of the German International School, is closed in both directions. Alternative entry and exit points have been arranged for school access, so parents and staff are advised to follow marked routes and allow extra time for school runs.

Emirates Road: Major Dhs750 Million Expansion Announced

A massive upgrade is coming to Emirates Road, with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announcing a Dhs750 million development set to begin in September 2025. Spanning a 25km stretch between Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, the project will expand the road from three to five lanes in each direction, boosting capacity to 9,000 vehicles per hour, a 65% increase.

Interchange 7 will also undergo a full revamp with six new directional bridges and collector roads on both sides, together handling up to 13,200 vehicles per hour. The two-year construction project is expected to cut travel times by up to 45%for commuters between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah, and Dubai.

This upgrade is part of the UAE’s wider commitment to building a future-ready, sustainable transport network to support the country’s growing population and economy.

Dubai-Wide: RTA and Dubai Holding Launch Dhs6 Billion Megaproject

A major new Dhs6 billion initiative by the RTA and Dubai Holding will overhaul traffic in multiple congested areas across Dubai. In Phase 1, expect upgrades in Dubai Islands, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Palm Gateway, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Arjan, Majan, and Liwan.

Phase 2 will focus on Nad Al Hamar, Villanova, and Serena, while Phase 3 will bring bridge and road upgrades to Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Dubai Production City, Palm Jumeirah, and International City. The project aims to slash traffic delays by 30% to 70%.

New Access Points for Four Dubai Communities

RTA has announced improved entry and exit points for Nadd Hessa, Al Awir 1, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3. The project will ease congestion along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Hessa Street, cutting travel time by up to 80% and increasing capacity by up to 80%.

Trade Centre Roundabout: Five New Bridges Coming

Due for completion in December 2026, five new bridges spanning 5,000 metres will link key arteries: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street. The goal: dramatically improve connectivity and flow around the busy Trade Centre zone.

Hessa Street: Dhs689 Million Upgrade Underway

Hessa Street is being widened from two to four lanes in each direction, with a new two-lane bridge connecting it directly to Al Khail Road. Four major intersections will also be upgraded, significantly reducing congestion for the area’s 640,000 projected residents by 2030. Expected completion: Q4 2025.

Sheikh Zayed Road: Merging Distances Extended

Improvements between Umm Al Sheif Street and Al Manara Street (Abu Dhabi-bound) include extended merging zones and an added lane to ease flow. Other tweaks include modifications near Shangri-La Hotel and increased capacity near Al Marabi Street.

Images: Archive