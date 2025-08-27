Looking for fun edutainment centres in Dubai? Here’s where children can learn, play, and explore all in one place

Just because the children are back at school doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. In fact, if you want your kids to look forward to learning, while having a great time, there are plenty of edutainment spots in Dubai to explore. They’re packed with hands-on activities, so while the kids are having fun, the children are also picking up valuable knowledge. Win-win.

OliOli

Oli Oli - edutainment Dubai

OliOli is an experiential play museum in Dubai, loved by children and parents alike. It features eight galleries spread across two floors, with interactive edutainment areas designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and learning through play. Expect 45 hands-on exhibits, each with specific learning objectives, perfect for kids aged two to eleven. From building rockets, airplanes, and hovercrafts to playing with slime, designing their own cars, or burning off energy at Toshi’s Nets (pictured above), both parents and little ones are sure to have a brilliant time. Book your tickets here.

Location: 4th street, next to Oasis Mall, Al Quoz

Time: Mon, Tues and Thurs 9am to 6pm, Wed 12pm to 6pm, Fri and Sun 9am to 7pm, Sat 9am to 8pm

Cost: Tickets from Dhs139 for two hours

Contact: (04) 702 7300

olioli.ae, @olioliuae

KidZania Dubai

kidzania

At KidZania, kids take charge. This fully interactive mini-city lets children of all ages into real-world roles – from fighting fires and flying planes to whipping up meals as chefs. Whether they’re doctors, pilots, or entrepreneurs for the day, it’s hands-on learning through immersive play. And it’s an unforgettable adventure every time. Book your tickets here.

Location: The Dubai Mall (second level, Cinema Parking), Downtown Dubai

Cost: Standard prices for children (ages four to 16) Dhs195, over 17s for Dhs90. Premium prices for children ages four to 16 Dhs260, and Dhs120 for toddlers (ages two to three)

Opening Hours: Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm

Contact: (04) 448 5222

dubai.kidzania.com, @kidzaniaae

The Green Planet

Green Planet - edutainment places in Dubai

The Green Planet is Dubai’s very own indoor tropical rainforest, offering a fascinating, immersive experience for children and families. Home to over 3,000 plants and animals, it’s a living, breathing ecosystem where kids can learn about biodiversity, conservation, and the delicate balance of nature. From sloths and snakes to exotic birds and insects, every visit is a chance to discover something new. Interactive exhibits, guided tours, and animal encounters make the experience both educational and exciting. Whether it’s watching a toucan up close or learning how rainforests help our planet, The Green Planet turns science into a hands-on adventure. It’s the perfect blend of fun and learning for curious young minds. Book your tickets here.

Location: The Green Planet, City Walk, Al Wasl

Times: Daily 10am to 6pm

Cost: Back to School resident offer: Dhs129, else Dhs139.

Contact: (800) 262 9464

thegreenplanetdubai.com, @thegreenplanetdubai

RoboLand

 

At RoboLand, children don’t just play – they discover, create, and learn in an enriching environment. There are eight galleries filled with dozens of exhibits, each designed to encourage children to ask questions and find answers. The team at RoboLand believes that hands-on experiences are essential to equip children with practical skills for our ever-changing world. Through its activities, RoboLand empowers children to prepare for the future. Book your tickets here.

Location: Times Square Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Mon to Thur 10am to 8pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 9pm

Cost: Prices from Dhs99

Contact: (052) 970 2200

robolandentertainment.com, @robolanddxb

Orange Wheels

Orange Wheels

Designed for kids aged 0 to 10 (but perfect for pre-schoolers), this fun-filled play centre blends learning with laughter. Parents can relax at the health-focused café, cleverly positioned so you can keep an eye on the little ones, no chasing required.

Location: Orange Wheels has 5 locations across Dubai 

Cost: Prices from Dhs60

Contact: (04) 385 188

orangewheels.com, @orangewheelsuae

