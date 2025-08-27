Looking for fun edutainment centres in Dubai? Here’s where children can learn, play, and explore all in one place

Just because the children are back at school doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. In fact, if you want your kids to look forward to learning, while having a great time, there are plenty of edutainment spots in Dubai to explore. They’re packed with hands-on activities, so while the kids are having fun, the children are also picking up valuable knowledge. Win-win.

OliOli

OliOli is an experiential play museum in Dubai, loved by children and parents alike. It features eight galleries spread across two floors, with interactive edutainment areas designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and learning through play. Expect 45 hands-on exhibits, each with specific learning objectives, perfect for kids aged two to eleven. From building rockets, airplanes, and hovercrafts to playing with slime, designing their own cars, or burning off energy at Toshi’s Nets (pictured above), both parents and little ones are sure to have a brilliant time. Book your tickets here.

Location: 4th street, next to Oasis Mall, Al Quoz

Time: Mon, Tues and Thurs 9am to 6pm, Wed 12pm to 6pm, Fri and Sun 9am to 7pm, Sat 9am to 8pm

Cost: Tickets from Dhs139 for two hours

Contact: (04) 702 7300

olioli.ae, @olioliuae

