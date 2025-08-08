A new safety rule means passengers won’t be able to use any type of power bank onboard

Emirates has announced a new onboard safety policy that will take effect from October 1, 2025: passengers will no longer be allowed to use power banks during flights. The ban applies to all types and brands of power banks, and is part of the airline’s efforts to enhance passenger safety.

Travellers can still carry power banks in their hand luggage, but they must remain switched off for the duration of the journey.

However all hope is not lost if you are a power bank owner, you can still carry one onboard with you for use when you land.

The airline said in a statement: “Emirates customers are still permitted to carry one power bank onboard with specific conditions”

The conditions are the following:

Emirates customers may carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours.

Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard.

Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.

Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).

The airline says the change is aimed at protecting passengers and reducing the risks linked to using power banks onboard. As more travellers rely on them, the aviation industry has seen a rise in lithium battery-related incidents during flights. These batteries can, in rare cases, cause fires, explosions, or release toxic gases. Keeping them stored in easily accessible places ensures cabin crew can respond quickly and effectively should an incident occur.

You can read the full policy here.

