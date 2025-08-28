To Emirati Women’s Day, What’s On spoke with five inspiring Emirati women shaping the city’s future…

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we spoke with a group of inspiring Emirati women who are paving the way in the creative industries and beyond. From the leaders they admire to the legacies they hope to leave, these women shared personal reflections on ambition, leadership, and what it means to uplift the next generation. Their voices echo a shared purpose: to lead with integrity, create with passion, and inspire others to dream without limits.

Maha Gorton, Head Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai

The Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai celebrates the achievements and contributions of women throughout history and across cultures. It serves as a dynamic space for dialogue, education, and inspiration, highlighting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

WO: How do you approach leading a pavilion that celebrates and amplifies the achievements of women?

MG: I lead the Pavilion with pride and passion. Our mission is deeply personal to me, not only as a woman, but as the mother of a daughter. Every programme we deliver is about celebrating women’s achievements and ensuring that women and girls alike have their voices heard, their contributions valued, and the resources they need to thrive

WO: What message do you hope people walk out with?

MG: I hope people leave feeling inspired to take action and empowered with the knowledge that they have the power to shape the world around them – in their communities, their workplaces, and their everyday lives.

WO: Who do you look up to?

MG: There are so many women I look up to, but on Emirati Women’s Day I would highlight Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy. As an Emirati woman and a mother, she led the winning bid for Expo 2020 and delivered one of the most remarkable global events of our time. Her ongoing leadership at Expo City Dubai and as Minister of State for International Cooperation makes her a true role model, showing how vision and resilience can transform a nation’s story.

Areej Al Hammadi, Senior Manager, Design & Production, Education & Culture, Expo City Dubai and part of the UAE National Football Team

Being a female athlete in a male dominated sports world is hard enough. But Areej Al Hammadi is now a shining star in the UAE, and is part of the UAE National Football team.

What’s On (WO): How have you overcome the challenges often faced by women in a male dominated field?

(AH): It hasn’t been easy, and in truth, I’m still overcoming them every day. When I first started, there were hardly any teams, leagues, or opportunities for women. What kept me going was holding on tightly to my passion and my dream of one day representing the UAE national team. Even when the path wasn’t clear, I stayed active, kept training, and took every football opportunity I could find. That persistence kept my dream alive until I was finally able to seize it.

Today, the challenges are different but just as real. We still face a lack of professional structures and sustainable investment in women’s clubs. For example, even after achieving a historic milestone last year, reaching the AFC Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with Abu Dhabi Country Club, the club was undergoing relocation and redevelopment which forced most of it operations to be suspended or dissolved leaving the team unclear of whether it can continue under same name/management. It’s frustrating, but I see it as part of a longer journey. Progress doesn’t happen overnight, and I believe every step forward is a building block for something bigger to come.

WO: What advice would you give young Emiratis who dream of joining the team one day?

AH: Dream big but back it up with hard work. Don’t expect things to be handed to you, it takes discipline, sacrifice, and extra effort to earn your spot and shine. Focus on improving a little every day, stay patient with the process, and never give up when it gets tough. Every step you take now makes the path a little easier for the next generation too.

WO: What has been your proudest moment?

AH: Wearing the UAE jersey for the first time will always be special, it was the moment a childhood dream became reality. But I’m also proud of representing the country in major competitions like the AFC Women’s Champions League and of holding Guinness World Records, because they’re proof that anything is possible when you put your mind to it. Each milestone feels like part of a bigger journey of showing what Emirati women can achieve on the global stage.

WO: Who do you look up to?

AH: On the international stage, players like Alex Morgan inspire me because she helped redefine what it means to be a female footballer and pushed the game forward for women. Closer to home, I look up to every Emirati woman who has broken barriers in her own way because each of them has made my path, and the path of others, a little more possible.

Nadia Verjee, Executive Director, Expo Dubai Group

Nadia Verjee has 20 years of experience working at he highest levels of government and multilateral institutions. She serves in government leadership teams of complex national and city projects that have substantively nurtured the UAE’s global position. Her role at Expo City Dubai is centred on driving strategic partnerships and collaboration, shaping the city into a global knowledge and action hub for sustainable growth. Nadia also sits on the UN Global Compact Network UAE Board as an advocate for the advancement of the UN SDGs and principles of responsible business.

WO: How have you overcome the challenges often faced by women in a male-dominated field?

NJ: By not letting the field define me. I’ve found that in spaces traditionally dominated by men, whether in urban planning or diplomacy, the most powerful tool is clarity of purpose. I’ve focused on the work, the value it creates, and the people it serves. That focus builds credibility quickly, especially when matched with delivery.

That said, I’m also conscious that presence matters. I’ve walked into many rooms where I was the only woman, or the youngest by far. Instead of shrinking, I leaned into those moments to expand the definition of leadership. I’ve built diverse teams, made space for mentorship, and helped redesign processes so that they are not just more inclusive but more effective.

The barriers are real, but they are also movable. I’ve found that consistent excellence, and choosing collaboration over confrontation, often shifts even the most rigid dynamics.

WO: What has been your proudest moment?

NJ: There have been many powerful milestones, from helping secure and deliver Expo 2020 Dubai, to launching the first commercial entity at Expo City Dubai, to building city-to-city partnerships across the Global South. My proudest moments are often quieter. They happen when someone on my team grows into a role they thought was too big. Or when a mayor from a city thousands of miles away tells us that what we built in Dubai helped them reimagine what’s possible for their own communities.

One moment that stands out has been enabling our urban diplomacy agenda, shaping how city-level collaboration can support national policy. That requires trust, vision, and a willingness to reframe what cities can be; not just administrative units, but engines of soft power, innovation, and legacy.

WO: What advice would you give to young women aspiring to take on leadership roles in global-scale projects?

NJ: First, know that your voice matters, not in spite of where you come from, but because of it. The world is shifting. It wants leaders who are collaborative, values-driven, and capable of designing for complexity. You are all of those things.

Second, leadership doesn’t begin when you’re handed a title. It begins the moment you decide to take responsibility for the impact you want to have. Build trust. Deliver with excellence. Stay curious. And most of all, find work that aligns with what you believe in as it will sustain you in the hard moments.

And lastly, don’t wait for permission. If no one has done it before you, that may just mean you’re the one meant to lead the way.

WO: Who do you look up to?

NJ: I look up to Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, not just for her accomplishments, but for the way she leads. With grace, with precision, and with the ability to hold a global vision while remaining deeply rooted in national purpose. She exemplifies what it means to be strategic and grounded, diplomatic and decisive.

Beyond her, I draw inspiration from people who work with intention, whether that’s a craftsman shaping raw material into something meaningful, or a mayor transforming policy into dignity for their people. For me, the real role models are those who truly live in service of something bigger than themselves.

Maryam Mohammad Mudhaffar, Manager of Collection Section, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli is an architect and architectural historian, who is also currently working with Dubai Culture & Arts. Dubai Culture is the emirate’s leading institution dedicated to nurturing the cultural and creative sectors while preserving Dubai’s rich heritage.

She is currently leading a massive restoration project on one of the oldest surviving buildings in Dubai – Al Fahidi Fort.

WO: How have you overcome the challenges often faced by women in a male-dominated field?

MM: For me, it’s always been about knowing what I bring to the conversation – my knowledge, my expertise, and my experiences. I think there’s strength in asking questions, in learning from others, and in delegating when needed. The important part is to make sure your input is heard and your boundaries are respected. That balance of confidence, openness, and clarity has really helped me move through challenges in this field.

WO: What is the one project you are most proud of?

MM: Without a doubt, the rehabilitation of Al Fahidi Fort, which is currently ongoing. It’s the oldest surviving building in Dubai, and I feel incredibly honoured to be leading it from start to finish. It’s not just a conservation project; it’s about protecting a legacy.

Al Fahidi Fort tells the story of Dubai before the modern skyline, a story of resilience, memory, and identity. What excites me is that the project bridges past and future: it preserves the historical urban fabric that shaped our city while opening up a space for everyone to learn from and connect with. To me, it’s a celebration of the stories embedded in place, and it ensures they continue to be told for generations to come.

WO: What unique perspective do you think Emirati women bring to the fields of architecture and history?

(MM): I feel that women are natural storytellers, and that gift is very powerful when it comes to architecture and history. Storytelling is not only about documenting the past or describing a building; it’s about capturing experiences, emotions, and the ways people lived within those spaces. Emirati women bring a perspective that is sensitive to context and attuned to the human scale. Their work often reflects an awareness of place, of memory, and of context. They have a way of seeing and designing that connects the tangible with the intangible, the old with the new… and that is incredibly powerful.

WO: Who do you look up to?

MM: I’m am very fortunate to be surrounded by inspiring women in our field. Leaders like our Chairperson of Dubai Culture, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our Director General, Her Excellency Hala Badri, and our CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector, Muna Al Gurg; all of them play such a vital role in shaping how our culture and heritage are preserved and celebrated. On a personal level, my parents have been my greatest teachers, showing me the value of hard work and integrity. And my sister, who has shown so much perseverance in her own path, constantly inspires me. I draw energy from people who lead with vision, knowledge, and a sense of purpose, those qualities always stay with me.

Azza Al Qubaisi, jewellery artist, product designer and sculptor

Azza Al Qubaisi is an Emirati artist, designer and entrepreneur. She is widely regarded as the UAE’s first Emirati jewelry designer, whose work masterfully merges heritage-rich materials that were an essential part of Emirati families’ lives in the pre-oil period. Al Qubaisi is also a huge advocate of all that is home grown and sustainable.

WO: In what ways do you hope to inspire the next generation of women pursuing careers in the creative industry?

(AQ): I hope to inspire by example, showing that it is possible to build a career rooted in creativity, culture, and personal expression. I want young women to understand that their voices matter, and that their heritage can be a source of strength and pride. Through my work, I aim to open pathways where creativity is recognised not only as a passion, but also as a profession with real impact. Whether through workshops, exhibitions, or mentorship, I strive to empower others to express themselves with confidence and courage.

WO: What has been your proudest moment?

AQ: There have been many milestones I cherish, but one that stands out is seeing my public sculptures installed in the heart of Emirati cities, where community, history, and nature meet. These works feel like home speaking back to me. They remind me why I began: to tell our stories, rooted in local materials and memories, in ways that connect us across generations.

WO: Who do you look up to?

AQ: I have always admired those who lead with both vision and humility, people who serve their communities while remaining true to their creative spirit. My role models include pioneering women who opened doors for others, and leaders who continue to uplift through art, education, and service. I also find deep inspiration in the natural world and its lessons in resilience. Above all, I carry the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, whose legacies of wisdom, generosity, and empowerment guide me. Along my journey, I have also been shaped by many men and women whose support, collaboration, and example have enriched my path.

