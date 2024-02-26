And the design was approved by Sheikh Hamdan…

Al Fahidi Fort in Bur Dubai is home to the Dubai Museum, a humble yet popular spot for both residents and tourists alike. For the past two or three years though, the museum shut its doors with official websites stating ‘renovation’.

And now, we’ve received updates on how the Al Fahidi Fort is going to look after its makeover. And it looks absolutely stunning – futuristic without loosing its historial look. Swipe through the photos below:

The stunning design was approved by non other than His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

About the project…

The project was launched back in January 20, 2021 by Sheikh Hamdan and came as part of the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to promote the fort as a cultural landmark and preserve the emirate’s civilisational and cultural heritage.

It is also in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to preserve historical buildings in the city.

The new Fort will take visitors on a journey back in time, telling the story of how the area developed into a trading hub along the banks of Dubai Creek, benefitting from the security and safety the Fort provided.

Speaking about the progress on the project, Sheikh Hamdan stated on X, ‘I reviewed the progress of the Al Fahidi Fort Rehabilitation Project and approved its final design. I would like to thank the team led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed for their commitment to restoring this historical monument.’

He added, ‘Built over two centuries ago, the Al Fahidi Fort is an icon of Dubai’s rich history and heritage and the heart of the city’s early development. Preserving our cultural heritage for future generations remains one of our highest priorities.’

Here’s what you need to know about Al Fahidi Fort

Located at the southern end of the Dubai Creek, the Al Fahidi Fort was built in 1787 and served as the headquarters for the ruler of the emirate.

It was restored during the reign of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and then in 1971, the year when the UAE was founded, Al Fahidi Fort was officially inaugurated as the Dubai Museum and began showcasing the history and heritage of the emirate of Dubai.

Since then, the development and expansion of the Fort continued, and in 1995, the second section of the museum located under the fort was opened, which contains exhibits and collections from the period before the discovery of oil as well as antiquities that were found in Dubai’s archaeological sites.

When the rehabilitation project launched, HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture stated that upon completion of the project, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of Emirati history and culture.

Sheikh Hamdan also added, ‘He stated, ‘Our historical assets are our treasures, and we must continue to protect and preserve them for future generations.’

An opening date has not been announced but we are keeping our fingers crossed for a possible opening in 2025. We loved the Dubai Museum before the renovation project, and we can’t wait to see what it looks like after the renovation and what historical treasures it will hold when it reopens. Stay tuned!

@DubaiCulture

Images: Dubai Media Office, Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Getty Images