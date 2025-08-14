UAE citizens no longer have to wait until their passport is almost expired to renew it

Starting August 18, 2025, Emiratis can renew their UAE passport up to one year before the expiry date. Previously, the limit was just six months.

How it works

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) says the new rule applies to any passport with 12 months or less left.

Renewals can be done easily through the ICP smart services platform, without visiting a service centre in person.

The digital process makes it faster and more convenient for everyone.

Why this change?

Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, chairman of the authority, says the move is all about making life easier for citizens. With the new rule, people can plan trips well in advance, avoid last-minute passport problems, and complete official paperwork more efficiently. It also encourages the wider use of digital identity services. Al Shamsi adds that this step strengthens the UAE’s reputation for efficient government services and sets a benchmark for the region.

UAE passport power

The UAE passport is ranked one of the 10 strongest in the world in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing influence on the global stage. It allows Emirati citizens to travel to 184 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival, making international travel faster and more convenient. This is a significant improvement from previous years and highlights the passport’s increasing strength and value.

Here’s the recent progress in global rankings:

2022 and 2023: Ranked 15th

2024: Ranked 11th

2025: Ranked 8th

The steady rise in ranking shows how the UAE has invested heavily in improving mobility for its citizens, making it easier for them to travel for business, education, or leisure. It also reflects the country’s strong diplomatic relations worldwide, which continue to open doors for Emiratis across the globe. Experts say this trend is likely to continue, further solidifying the UAE passport as a symbol of national pride and global connectivity.

This move makes UAE passport renewal easier, quicker, and more efficient, while also highlighting the country’s commitment to high-quality government services and improving citizens’ everyday lives.

