You only have two days left to book tickets at a discounted rate with this Etihad Airways sale

The official holiday season may be over, but there’s always a reason to book a trip, and more so when Etihad Airways announces a flash sale offering a 30% discount.

The flash sale included in the discount includes:

-Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

-Chiang Mai, Thailand

-Hanoi, Vietnam

-Hong Kong, China

-Kazan, Russia

-Krabi, Thailand

-Medan, Indonesia

-Phnom Penh, Cambodia

-Tunis, Tunisia

The flash sale ends on August 28, meaning you only have two days left to book. So share this link in the group chat right now and get to planning.

Addis Ababa

Known as the ‘New Flower’ city, Addis Ababa is the bustling capital of Ethiopia, a cultural and historical hub where ancient traditions meet a rapidly modernizing cityscape. Museum fans can visit world-renowned museums, but there are also vibrant markets for shoppers and rich Ethiopian cuisine to savour for foodies. It’s the perfect gateway to exploring Africa’s deep-rooted heritage.

Chiang Mai

Nestled in the mountains of northern Thailand, Chiang Mai offers a peaceful escape with its ancient temples, lush landscapes, and rich Lanna heritage. It’s a haven for culture lovers, foodies, and adventure seekers alike. Need a break for the heart and mind? Chiang Mai is also perfect for a spiritual retreat.

Hanoi

Hanoi is Vietnam’s charming capital, and visitors find themselves captivated by the city’s blend of centuries-old architecture, vibrant street life, and deep-rooted history. Visit the bustling Old Quarter, the tranquil Hoan Kiem Lake, Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Complex, the ancient Temple of Literature, and one thing you can’t miss: Hanoi Train Street (pictured above). It also has a flavourful street food culture foodies will love.

Hong Kong

Food, shopping, sightseeing, family, festivals, nightlife… you’ll find it all in Hong Kong – a dynamic city where East meets West. Expect a blend of modern skyscrapers, ancient temples, and rich Cantonese culture. It has a destination that truly has something for everyone.

Kazan

If you want to travel to a city off the beaten track, head to Kazan. It is one of the oldest cities in Eastern Europe but, surprisingly, appears to be a very modern and developed cultural center of Russia. It offers a vibrant food scene and deep history paired with a modern vibe. Don’t forget to add Kazan Kremlin, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to your itinerary, which showcases harmonious Islamic and Christian architecture.

Krabi

Krabi is famous for its scenic view and breathtaking beaches and islands, which makes it popular for travellers seeking the unending views of the ocean and greenery. Located on Thailand’s stunning Andaman coast, its most famous islands include Phi Phi and Railay. Book your flights if you’re into island hopping or rock climbing, or if you just want to relax on white-sand beaches.

Medan

Medan is Indonesia’s fourth-largest city, a melting pot of Malay, Batak, Javanese, Chinese, and Indian influences. Explore some of the country’s most stunning natural wonders, including Lake Toba, Bukit Lawang orangutan sanctuary, the stunning Grand Mosque, and the historic Tjong A Fie Mansion.

Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s vibrant capital, offers a rich blend of history, culture, and modern energy. A city where ancient temples and French colonial architecture meet buzzing street markets and riverside cafés.

Tunis

Tunis, the vibrant capital of Tunisia, is a captivating blend of North African, Arab, and Mediterranean influences, offering visitors a deep dive into history, culture, and cuisine. From exploring the ancient ruins of Carthage to wandering the UNESCO-listed Medina and relaxing by the Mediterranean Sea, Tunis is a perfect starting point for discovering Tunisia’s diverse beauty.

