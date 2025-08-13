Fly from India to top cities like Chicago, Barcelona, and Dublin with discounted fares for travel between September 2025 and March 2026

If you’ve been dreaming of a crisp autumn stroll along Chicago’s lakefront, the historic cobbled lanes of Prague, or a memorable European escape, Etihad Airways has served up a timely temptation. In honour of India’s Independence Day, the UAE’s national carrier has launched a sweeping flash sale, offering travellers departing from India a generous 30% off Economy fares to top destinations across the US and Europe.

Booking must be completed by August 15, and the travel window spans an enticing period from September 2025 through March 2026, perfect for planning everything from fall getaways to festive-season adventures.

Here’s a taste of what’s up for grabs:

Chicago : Dhs3273

Washington DC : Dhs3149

Toronto : Dhs3599

Barcelona : Dhs2036

Dublin: Dhs2149

And the sale also includes flights to Brussels, Prague, Warsaw, Sochi, New York, Rome, Atlanta, Madrid, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Frankfurt.

This Independence Day special builds on Etihad’s earlier start-of-summer sale, which offered 25% off fares across both Economy and Business class routes. Highlighting the airline’s dynamic pricing strategy in a competitive post-summer market.

The promotion comes just as Etihad is flexing its modernised fleet and introducing the Airbus A321LR into service. Last week, flight EY414 departed from Zayed International Airport bound for Phuket, showcasing Etihad’s enhanced cabin experience now available on short and medium-haul routes.

There have been a number of changes in aviation travel from and to the UAE capital. Last month, low cost carrier, Wizz Air, suspended all their Abu Dhabi operations in a move that shocked travelers and industry experts alike.

Whether you’re craving a cultural break in Dublin’s cosy pubs, a scenic US road trip, or a snowy European photo op, now’s a great time to book. But with the offer expiring August 15, your ticket to exploration, and maybe a little freedom, is flying fast.