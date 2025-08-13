The best family staycations in the UAE for a last-minute summer escape
Last minute family friendly staycations packed with fun for the kids and relaxation for parents
With summer in full swing and schools set to open later this month, there’s still time for a last minute family escape in the UAE. Family-friendly staycations are offering value-packed, kid-focused deals that keep children entertained while parents enjoy a well-earned break.
Rixos The Palm, Dubai
A luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort where kids enjoy the Rixy Kids Club, parents can unwind with babysitting services, and the whole family benefits from modern suites, beach access, and scenic views.
Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Offer: All-inclusive stay, family-friendly activities, babysitting, kids club
Rates: From Dhs3,015 per night per room
Contact: (04) 457 0000, rixos.com
JA The Resort, Dubai
A resort designed for family fun with the JAcation package, offering discounts across stays, dining, spa, and activities, plus complimentary stays for kids.
Location: Jebel Ali, Dubai
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa, kids stay free, resort wide discounts
Rates: From Dhs440 per night per room
Contact: (0)4 814 5555, jaresortshotels.com
Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai
Summer fun with themed adventures, while parents relax at the spa or enjoy beachfront dining. The Build a Bear Suite lets children take home a cuddly friend, with the Mirage Family Lounge offering all day snacks and space to chill.
Location: Dubai Islands
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Up to 25% off stays, kids’ activities, splash zones, themed adventures
Contact: (04) 522 9999, centarahotelsresorts.com
Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi
A family friendly stay offering spectacular city and sea views, with pool access and Yas Island theme park tickets to keep the kids entertained.
Location: Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: Two night stay with half board dining plus Yas Island theme park tickets
Rates from: Dhs1926 (for two nights)
Contact: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com
Hilton Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Ideal for families seeking adventure, with the Kids Go Free package allowing children under 12 complimentary access to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, or Warner Bros. World, plus free meals.
Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi
Dates: Until 30 September 2025
Offer: Free theme park access and meals for children under 12
Rates: From Dhs1425 per night per room
Contact: (0)2 208 6888, www.hilton.com
Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah
A relaxed east coast escape offering all-inclusive rooms, meals, and selected beverages, perfect for families wanting beachside comfort and convenience.
Location: Dibba Road, Fujairah
Dates: Summer 2025
Offer: All-inclusive package with ocean view rooms and meals included
Rates: From Dhs1,275
Contact: (0)9 244 9000, marriott.com
The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah
A resort with private beaches, infinity pools, family-friendly splash zones, thrilling water slides, and Mediterranean dining, giving families more time to relax, play, and create memories together.
Location: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Ras Al Khaimah
Dates: Until August 31
Offer: Stay 3 nights, pay for 2, kids under 6 stay and dine free, ages 6 to 12 get 50% off, plus triple Rotana Rewards Points.
Contact: (0)7 206 6000, rotana.com
With limited availability, families should book now to secure the best rooms and perks before summer ends. Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered.