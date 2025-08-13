Last minute family friendly staycations packed with fun for the kids and relaxation for parents

With summer in full swing and schools set to open later this month, there’s still time for a last minute family escape in the UAE. Family-friendly staycations are offering value-packed, kid-focused deals that keep children entertained while parents enjoy a well-earned break.

Rixos The Palm, Dubai

A luxury all-inclusive beachfront resort where kids enjoy the Rixy Kids Club, parents can unwind with babysitting services, and the whole family benefits from modern suites, beach access, and scenic views.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Offer: All-inclusive stay, family-friendly activities, babysitting, kids club

Rates: From Dhs3,015 per night per room

Contact: (04) 457 0000, rixos.com

JA The Resort, Dubai

A resort designed for family fun with the JAcation package, offering discounts across stays, dining, spa, and activities, plus complimentary stays for kids.

Location: Jebel Ali, Dubai

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Up to 30% off stays, 20% off dining, 20% off spa, kids stay free, resort wide discounts

Rates: From Dhs440 per night per room

Contact: (0)4 814 5555, jaresortshotels.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai

Summer fun with themed adventures, while parents relax at the spa or enjoy beachfront dining. The Build a Bear Suite lets children take home a cuddly friend, with the Mirage Family Lounge offering all day snacks and space to chill.

Location: Dubai Islands

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Up to 25% off stays, kids’ activities, splash zones, themed adventures

Contact: (04) 522 9999, centarahotelsresorts.com

Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi

A family friendly stay offering spectacular city and sea views, with pool access and Yas Island theme park tickets to keep the kids entertained.

Location: Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: Two night stay with half board dining plus Yas Island theme park tickets

Rates from: Dhs1926 (for two nights)

Contact: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

Hilton Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ideal for families seeking adventure, with the Kids Go Free package allowing children under 12 complimentary access to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, or Warner Bros. World, plus free meals.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi

Dates: Until 30 September 2025

Offer: Free theme park access and meals for children under 12

Rates: From Dhs1425 per night per room

Contact: (0)2 208 6888, www.hilton.com

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

A relaxed east coast escape offering all-inclusive rooms, meals, and selected beverages, perfect for families wanting beachside comfort and convenience.

Location: Dibba Road, Fujairah

Dates: Summer 2025

Offer: All-inclusive package with ocean view rooms and meals included

Rates: From Dhs1,275

Contact: (0)9 244 9000, marriott.com

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

A resort with private beaches, infinity pools, family-friendly splash zones, thrilling water slides, and Mediterranean dining, giving families more time to relax, play, and create memories together.

Location: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Ras Al Khaimah

Dates: Until August 31

Offer: Stay 3 nights, pay for 2, kids under 6 stay and dine free, ages 6 to 12 get 50% off, plus triple Rotana Rewards Points.

Contact: (0)7 206 6000, rotana.com

With limited availability, families should book now to secure the best rooms and perks before summer ends.