Get ready to enjoy a night of partying with one of The Philippines’ hottest exports

The Kings of P‑Pop are headed back to Dubai and fans, it’s time to get excited. SB19, the Filipino powerhouse boy band, are bringing their Simula at Wakas World Tour to Coca‑Cola Arena on Saturday, 11 October 2025. Their return marks a hotly anticipated moment after last year’s sold‑out show at The Agenda.

Tickets go on pre-sale today, Thursday, 7 August, with general admission kicking off Friday, 8 August, exactly one day later, so set those reminders. Prices range from Dhs299 to Dhs599 via Visit Dubai, with options likely to reflect that range across platforms.

What makes this show unmissable

Since debuting in 2018, SB19, consisting of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, has gone from Filipino sensation to global phenomenon. Their blend of electrifying choreography, powerful vocals, and P‑Pop flair has earned them an international following and hitmakers like “Go Up”, “Gento”, and “DAM” have topped charts worldwide. Their Dubai return is part of a tour that spans Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and now, the city that never sleeps.

Fan-first experience

Dubai fans, known as A’TIN, can expect nothing less than a full-throttle, heart‑pounding performance with a setlist of chart-toppers and fan favourites. SB19’s shows are known for their stagecraft, emotional connection, and crowd energy, making this more than a concert, it’s a cultural moment.

What is P‑Pop?

If you are asking yourself what P-Pop is, worry not, we have you covered. P‑Pop, short for Pinoy Pop, is the vibrant Filipino take on pop music, blending local language, culture, and storytelling with global influences like K‑Pop, Western pop, hip-hop, and R&B. While the genre has been around for years, it’s undergone a dynamic evolution in recent times, with artists like SB19 leading the charge internationally. Known for its polished production, powerful vocals, and slick choreography, P‑Pop is gaining recognition on the global stage, and SB19 is at the forefront of the movement.

Location: Coca-Cola Area, City Walk

When: Saturday, 11 October

Tickets: From Dhs199