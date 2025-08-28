Meet Fin & Bone: The new spot for home cooks

More than half of home cooks say using quality ingredients makes all the difference to their meals. If you’re one of them, Fin & Bone is worth a visit. Now open in Al Barari Dubai, this new spot from the CASSETTE and NETTE team brings together dry-aged meats and the best of Scottish and Japanese fish, all carefully chosen and ready for your kitchen. Whether you’re searing a tenderloin or grilling fish with simple seasoning, this place makes it easier to cook all your favourite dishes.

The seafood

At Fin & Bone, the seafood selection focuses on purity and provenance. Scottish fishermen supply wet, wild fish such as salmon, cod (a rare find in the UAE), Dover sole, plaice, and hake. Each catch is handled carefully, preserving its natural flavour and texture. Japanese fish and premium shellfish widen the selection, creating a range that’s both diverse and precise. It’s the kind of seafood you want to cook simply, letting the quality ingredients shine.

The meat

Meat here is treated with care and craftsmanship. Dry-aged cuts rest between 45 and 90 days to develop deeper flavour and tenderness. Expect premium Wagyu including Mayura from Australia, W-Black Australian, and the prized Miyazakigyu from Japan, alongside Rangers Valley and Angus Pure selections. Cuts range from Rib Eye and Tomahawk to Striploin and Tenderloin. House-made sausages and a rotating selection of lambs, milk-fed from Spain and grass-fed UK heritage, add variety. Poultry options are coming soon.

Pantry staples

Fin & Bone isn’t just about meat and fish. Their pantry is stocked with artisanal essentials to boost everyday cooking. Think house-made butters, pickles, rubs, and mayo crafted by Head Butcher Richard Douglas, plus Belberry ketchups, aged soy sauces, miso barbecue sauces, and yuzu juice. Freshly baked breads like sourdough and black sesame buns sit alongside premium olive oils, balsamics aged up to 50 years, and UK-style Guernsey A2 milk in glass bottles. UK cheeses and pasture-raised eggs round off a pantry that’s both practical and inspired.

Tools and extras for the home chef

For those who love to cook outdoors or want the right tools, Fin & Bone stocks barbecue woods and chips, including Japanese Ubame oak charcoal, plus a curated collection of Japanese knives from Kuto. They also offer bespoke sourcing, so if you need something special, the team will hunt it down for you.

Location: Seventh Heaven, Al Barari, Dubai

Times: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 574 1111 | @finandbone.ae