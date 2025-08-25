The new restaurants in Dubai that are making the city feel brand new again

If it feels like every week a new restaurant opens in Dubai, you’re not wrong, and honestly, we’re not mad about it. The city runs on reinvention. Chefs, creatives, and founders from all over the world keep launching new restaurants in Dubai with new menus, cool interiors, and their own distinct energy. Some are intimate and low-key, some are big, loud, and made for a night out. There’s no formula, which is exactly why it’s worth keeping up with all the new restaurants in Dubai.

Some spots will quickly become your go-to. Others you’ll leave already thinking about who you’re bringing back with you. Here’s your guide to the best new restaurants in Dubai worth checking out in 2025.

Ruby Ru By Iris

The team behind Iris has launched Ruby Ru by Iris, and it’s now open at The Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek. Inspired by Parisian sidewalk cafés, this open-air bar and restaurant offers 180° views of Dubai’s skyline. This spot is helping shape the scene for new restaurants in Dubai in 2025. Step through its arched entrance into a stylish terrace with a sleek bar and chic dining area. The space balances classic elegance with modern design, featuring rich marbles, warm woods, and soft fabrics. The menu brings French-Japanese flavours to the table, with highlights like wagyu beef sando, octopus tiradito, Japanese-style hot stone steak, and whole sea bass.

Location: Ruby Ru by Iris, Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek, Port Saeed

Times: daily 4pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 599 0222 | @rubyrudubai

Iliana

Iliana nails authentic Greek food right in a stunning Mediterranean setting. It’s a perfect spot for everything from a summer business lunch to a laid-back dinner. Whether you’re popping in for a midday break or an evening meal, their menu covers all the classics, from homemade spreads and feta me meli to perfectly cooked catch of the day, moussaka, chicken souvlaki, and tender lamb chops. With views over Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the atmosphere is just as impressive, making Iliana a clear favourite for Greek fine dining in Dubai.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Times: Daily, check for specific lunch timings

Contact: (800) 323 232 | @ilianadubai

Gerbou

A love letter to Emirati culture, Gerbou is a homegrown gem that opened this February in Nad Al Sheba. Meaning “welcome to my humble abode,” Gerbou combines sustainable dining with deep-rooted cultural reverence. Housed in a renovated 1987 building, its design reflects warm Arab textures with a modern twist, creating a cosy yet refined ambiance. The menu dives deep into traditional Emirati flavours with a modern touch, making it a perfect spot to honour heritage or simply enjoy a soulful dining experience that feels distinctly Dubai.

Location: Nad Al Sheba 1, Intersection Street 5 & 20, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 222 6888 | @gerbou

Also read

Best restaurants in Dubai for every zodiac sign

Your bar twin: Some of the best bars in Dubai for every personality

Girl & The Goose

Girl & the Goose is a space built on history and home-style comfort. A terracotta-framed entrance sets the tone, leading into an intimate dining room with rust-red furniture, rattan details, and traditional arches. At the centre, an open kitchen brings diners up close to the action, where Chef Gabi prepares dishes with the same warmth and energy as her supper club days. The menu leans into bold, time-honoured flavours. Crispy duck flautas are rich and smoky, balanced by a tart and spicy salsa. The nacatamal de pollo, a traditional masa dish slow-cooked in banana leaves, is soft and deeply satisfying. Steak tacos come stacked with herby chimichurri and chili mayo, while Nicaraguan empanadas bring a mix of sharp goat cheese and caramelised onion. It’s Central American food with a sharp point of view, rooted in tradition but made for today.

Location: Girl & the Goose, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (052) 772 9888 | @girl.and.the.goose

Rialto

Old-school Italian charm with a modern edge, that’s the vibe at Rialto, in Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and one of the must-visit new restaurants in Dubai this year. At the helm is Chef Roberto Rispoli, a Pompeii-born culinary talent with Michelin-starred experience, bringing the flavours of Northern Italy to Dubai. The menu brings together seasonal ingredients and time-honoured techniques, with standouts like yellowtail crudo with kalamansi and lemon, tuna tartare topped with caviar, and saffron arancini with beef tartare. Pasta lovers will want to try the wagyu bolognese fettucce, while the Il Raviolo di Rialto, filled with ricotta and finished with butter and sake, is pure comfort. For mains, the branzino al guazzetto is a solid choice.

Location: Rialto, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Ground Floor

Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am

Contact: (800) 323232 | @rialtodubai

Maison Dali

Maison Dali is a Mediterranean-Japanese brasserie led by Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. The menu blends umami-rich ingredients with open-fire cooking and dry aging, featuring dishes like king crab ceviche with fermented pineapple and smoked lobster donabe with truffle. The drinks menu takes inspiration from global art forms, offering both cocktails and non-alcoholic pairings crafted to complement every bite. A hidden supper club will be unveiled soon.

Location: The Opus Residences, The Opus by Omniyat, Ground Floor, Al A’amal St, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 257 9554 | @maisondali_dubai

Mirabelle

Mirabelle brings the effortless charm of the Mediterranean to Dubai, balancing French elegance with a laid-back Italian spirit. Led by Chef Sasha Enjalbert, the menu features seafood, from the oyster ritual, gillardeau and fine de claire oysters shucked tableside, to the towering grand plateau de la mer, layered with lobster, prawns, and king crab. For something heartier, the chicken albufera, infused with truffle, pays homage to French culinary tradition.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Ground Floor

Times: Daily, 2pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | jumeirah.com

Folly Brasserie

Foodies were heartbroken when Folly, along with its Madinat Jumeirah sibling, Publique, closed in 2024. But true to his word, Gates Hospitality founder Naim Maddad has brought Folly back with a new chapter. Now known as Folly Brasserie, the restaurant has found a new home at Address Montgomerie in Emirates Hills, and it already feels like a natural next step. The menu keeps things refined; caviar and oysters, Dorset crab salad, scallops, followed by mains like lobster linguine, baby chicken, beef tenderloin, and a duo of lamb. For dessert, baked chocolate and apple crumble keep things familiar, while the olive oil ice cream adds a quieter twist.

Location: Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

Times: Daily from 9am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 363 1248 | @follydubai

Kira

Kira is a solid new entry in the growing list of new restaurants in Dubai this year. A stunning Japanese-Mediterranean fine-diner with serene elegance and gold accents. The space is highlighted by gold sculptural details and a striking chandelier that serves as the centerpiece of the space. Clean lines, shrine-like seating, a sakura-lit walkway and Burj Al Arab views make the vibe calm yet upscale. The open robata kitchen adds energy by night, while neighbouring LITT spins that to nightlife.

Location: KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Times: Sun to Wed, 12pm to 1am | Thu to Sat, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 328 1665 | @kirarestaurant

The Beam

The Beam is another reason the wave of new restaurants in Dubai is worth keeping up with. The Beam is Chef Nick Alvis’s latest bistro, tucked into Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa. Sunlight cuts across navy walls, the garden terrace is all soft shade and quiet corners, and the seafood display sets the tone the moment you walk in. The menu leans European, venison tartare with smoked egg yolk, flatbread with burrata and pine nuts, lamb slow-cooked to a melt. Drinks arrive by trolley, the wine list is well-picked, and the whole place strikes a perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

Times: Open Wednesday to Friday and Monday to Tuesday, 5pm to 11pm; Saturday 1pm to 11pm; Sunday 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 399 5555 | @thebeamdubai

Hanu

Hanu is one of the standout new restaurants in Dubai to check out right now. If your idea of Korean food starts and ends with bibimbap or bulgogi, Hanu is about to expand your taste map. Recently opened at St. Regis Gardens, The Palm, this homegrown contemporary Korean dining concept does more than just grill meat at your table, it walks you through the full cultural experience behind it. The journey starts at the entrance. A hammered bronze door that swings open into a space that’s equal parts tradition and edge. Think modern Korean dining room meets royal heritage. Dark walnut wood, carved beam ceilings, gold accents, intricate artwork, antique Korean furniture. The beef, flown in from Korea, is grilled right at your table by the chef through their “Meat Me At The Grill” experience. The chef’s selection of four premium cuts (Hoengseong Hanwoo) are all about the natural flavour: juicy, clean, and rich. Every dish here was made with Hanwoo beef, including the gyoza, and all are soon-to-be menu additions. You can experiment with a selection of salts, though honestly, the meat doesn’t need much. It’s served with crunchy pickles, kimchi, salads and more.

Location: Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 6pm to 1am Sunday through Wednesday, and from 6pm to 2am Thursday through Saturday

Contact: (0)4 278 4844 | @hanu_dubai

China Tang

China Tang is a welcome addition to the evolving mix of new restaurants in Dubai. The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade. Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar. Through a refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun, signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s hot & sour soup, whole lobster with e-fu noodles, and the famous Beijing duck, roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include foie gras cherries, Da Hong Pao lamb cutlets, and honey-glazed beef char siu.

Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Times: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

INA

INA is here, and we’re putting this one firmly on the map of new restaurants in Dubai worth visiting. The highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach has officially landed, bringing renowned chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to lead the kitchen. It marks the final addition to the J1 lineup, completing a collection of 13 beachfront restaurants that set a new tone for dining in the city. At INA, the focus is fire, with a menu built around wood-fired cooking, from small plates to generous sharing dishes, all prepared over one of the largest open grills in Dubai. The drinks go all in too, with a list of cocktails made to complement the smokiness in the food.

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah

Times: Open Sunday to Thursday, 6:30pm to 1am; Friday and Saturday, 6:30pm to 2am.

Contact: (0)4 570 4766 | @ina.dubai

Nette Al Barari

Hidden in Al Barari’s greenery, Nette is the kind of place where slow mornings and good food go hand in hand. It’s dog-friendly, family-friendly, and all about light, nourishing dishes. The menu moves between French and Japanese influences, with dishes like a crispy salmon salad dressed in yuzu ponzu, and a French dip sandwich filled with miso-braised beef French dip sandwich. The drinks menu features matcha creations, smoothies, and coffee brewed with beans from Three Roastery.

Location: Office Restaurants & Retail 3 Lower Ground (LG) Level – Seventh Heaven, Al Barari – Dubai

Times: Daily, from 7am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 329 4800 | @nettedxb

Kiyoshi

Kiyoshi is the debut concept from Fuse Holding, now open in Dubai Creek Harbour. It brings modern Japanese cooking to one of the city’s calmest corners, with a space that feels casual by day and quietly atmospheric after dark.

Location: Kiyoshi, Dubai Creek Harbour

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 572 6578 | @kiyoshidubai

Brasserie Lutetia

Brasserie Lutetia, recently opened on the second floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, brings a taste of Paris to the city’s core. Putting a modern spin on the traditional French brasserie, the space is both stylish and relaxed, serving classic French and Mediterranean dishes with a sustainable twist, thanks to its use of hydroponic farming. From morning croissants to leisurely lunches and evening drinks, Brasserie Lutetia delivers great food, a vibrant vibe, and plenty of charm.

Location: Brasserie Lutetia, 2nd Floor, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Times: Daily 6:30 to 10:30am, 12:30 to 3:30pm, 6:30 to 10:30pm

Contact: (0)4 503 6666 | @brasserielutetia

The Banc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Banc Dubai (@thebanc.dubai)

North London’s cult favourite has made its way to Business Bay. Now open at the Renaissance Hotel, The Banc brings moody interiors, art-lined walls, and an open-plan layout that spans two levels with a terrace, shisha lounge, and regular DJ sets. The menu blends Mediterranean and Asian influences, with standout plates like bluefin tuna tataki, Alaskan crab legs, and a hefty 1.2kg wagyu tomahawk. Don’t skip dessert, the white truffle ice cream and matcha pavlova are solid finishes.

Location: The Banc, Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay

Times: Daily from 1pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 566 2262. @thebanc.dubai. thebanc.ae

Opening soon

Rodeo Drive

Open now at the Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate, Rodeo Drive brings 14,000 square feet of all-American chaos — in the best way. With six themed zones, it’s part Tex-Mex restaurant, part live entertainment hub. Expect flame-grilled steaks, smoked brisket, Cali-Mex plates, and Southern-style BBQ, all from Head Chef Walter Melo. There’s also a retro arcade, DJs, live bands, interactive games, and a mechanical bull that’s just daring you to hop on.

Location: Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai

Times: Opening September

Contact: rodeodrivedubai.com @rodeodriveibg

Ostura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ostura Dubai (@osturadubai)

Tales and taste come together at Ostura, a sleek new spot in DIFC inspired by the mythology of One Thousand and One Nights. The atmosphere leans dramatic – low lighting, rich textures, and subtle nods to folklore layered throughout the space. The food draws from across the Middle East with a menu that mixes traditional mezze with fire-cooked mains and refined desserts, all delivered with a modern edge. It’s the kind of place where dinner flows straight into late-night, with Oriental house music keeping the tempo up long after dessert.

Location: Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC

Times: Opening end of August

Contact: (054) 224 3474 | @osturadubai

MEI

Opening this September at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, MEI is the latest Asian dining concept from SHI Hospitality Group. During the day and into the evening, it’s all about contemporary fine dining with Japanese and Chinese influences. After 10pm, the vibe shifts, lighting drops, the music turns up, and it transforms into a late-night spot with DJs, live singers, and a bar open until 2am. On the menu, you’ll find robata-grilled meats, wok-fired favourites, signature claypot dishes, and sushi flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. With a 120-seat terrace facing the Burj Al Arab and a 14-seat bar made for people-watching, MEI is set to become a day-to-night favourite.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Date: Opening September

Contact: @mei.dxb

Em Sherif Deli

The beloved Beirut-born Em Sherif Deli lands in Dubai this September at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre. Known for its nostalgic, homestyle Lebanese dishes and calm, welcoming atmosphere, the deli brings shawarma, mezze, house-made desserts, fresh juices, and a signature Mouneh corner packed with pickles, jams, and pantry favourites. The space is airy and minimal with natural textures and soft lighting, ideal for solo lunches, casual meetings or laid-back afternoons. Led by Executive Chef Yasmina Hayek, the menu is rooted in authenticity and crafted with care.

Location: One Central, The Offices 5, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai

Times: Opening September 2025

Contact: @emsherifdeli.ae | emsherif.com

Fin & Bone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fish Monger & Butcher (@finandbone.ae)

From the team behind CASSETTE and NETTE comes Fin & Bone, a new premium butchery and fishmonger opening soon at Al Barari. The concept blends British and Japanese culinary traditions, with a strong focus on quality, craft, and clean living. Expect a curated range that’s anything but ordinary: salted beef, dry-aged cuts, hard-to-find cod, and house-made sausages, alongside fresh pasta and Normandy-style churned butter (yes, the one TikTok’s obsessed with). There’s also a BBQ section with premium wood chips, Japanese knives, and British cheeses. Add artisanal pickles, Guernsey milk in glass bottles, and freshly baked bread, and you’ve got a space that’s part old-school provisions store, part modern pantry, minus the seed oils and excess processing.

Location: Al Barari, Dubai

Opening: Coming soon

Contact: @finandbone.ae

PEOPLE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E O P L E (@people__ae)

PEOPLE is the latest homegrown dining spot to know and one of the freshest concepts among the many new restaurants in Dubai this season. from the team behind GOAT Burger. Set at Al Khawaneej Walk, it’s designed less like a restaurant and more like a meeting place, a space that puts connection at the centre. The team, who speak over a dozen languages between them, welcome diners into a setting that feels personal and relaxed. On the menu, Executive Chef Sameer Bhalekar brings serious experience from kitchens in New York, London, Barcelona, and the Middle East. His dishes reflect Dubai’s diverse food culture — expect Italian techniques, Asian influence, and regional notes all woven into one. It’s contemporary, confident cooking that feels both familiar and new.

Location: Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai

Opening: September 1

Contact: @people__ae

Orilla

Set to open this October, Orilla is the latest concept from Chef Saradhi Dakara, known for his work with The Maine Group, and the debut project from new Dubai-based hospitality brand Stellar Society Group. Located inside Hotel Local (formerly The One) in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Orilla draws from the Mediterranean coast, with its name translating to “shore” in Spanish. Expect a menu that reflects a coastal, sun-drenched feel, paired with Asian culinary techniques and Dakara’s signature polish.

Location: Hotel Local, Jumeirah Village Triangle

Opening: October 2025

Contact: @orilladxb

Mayg

Tucked inside d3, Mayg is a refined new spot where French technique meets Japanese precision. At the helm is Executive Chef Aadel Ouaoua, previously of RSVP, who brings experience from kitchens across Paris, London, Barcelona, and Rome. The menu leans into balance and detail, with standout dishes like escargot, crisp calamari, and a mi-cuit dessert worth making room for. The space is just as considered: copper accents in the open kitchen, cloud-like lighting, and a bonsai-dotted private dining room. A sushi bar and terrace are also on the way.

Location: Building 11, Dubai Design District

Times: Mon–Fri, 11am–4pm & 6pm–11.30pm; Sat, 9am–4pm & 6pm–11.30pm; Sun, 11am–5pm

Contact: (04) 575 9198 | @mayg.dxb