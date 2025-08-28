Find your zen: Upcoming wellness activities in Dubai
Discover the best wellness activities in Dubai that help you relax, recharge, and reconnect with yourself
Dubai isn’t just about luxury shopping and towering skyscrapers, it’s also a hub for wellness events designed for everyone. From floating meditation under the moonlight to sound baths with giant gongs, and multidimensional breathwork sessions, the city offers a variety of ways to relieve stress, boost mindfulness, and nurture both body and mind. Whether you’re a local looking for a calm escape or a visitor wanting to try something new, there’s wellness activities in Dubai for you
Dubai’s first sea floating meditation experience
Reconnect with yourself during a unique sea-floating breathwork session off Palm Jumeirah. Guided by Immersiv Collective, participants float on velvet-topped lilos under the moonlight while practicing calming breathwork rituals. Each session begins with a somatic activation and sage lighting on the sand, followed by floating meditation with noise-cancelling headphones and concludes with a tea ceremony under the stars. This immersive experience is designed to release stress, calm the nervous system, and foster self-connection.
Location: The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Every Sunday evening
Cost: Dhs350 per person
Contact: (058) 524 4779
9D breathwork meditation
Discover new ways to achieve mental bliss with 9D Breathwork Meditation, a multidimensional healing experience that combines neuro-sounds, breathwork, and visualisations to connect deeply with your subconscious. Each session is unique, guided by your current emotional state, helping you release emotional blockages, soothe inner pain, and step into a new chapter of life. Led by certified facilitator Nassima Aboufarid, this immersive session opens a pathway to self-discovery and emotional healing.
Location: TODA, Jumeriah Souk Madinat
Times: September 9 and September 25, 8pm to 10pm
Cost: From Dhs369 per person
Contact: 04 277 4044
What to Bring: Yoga mat, plaid or hoodie, socks (to stay warm)
Facilitator: Nassima Aboufarid, certified 9D Breathwork Facilitator and Ritual Master
Giant Gong Meditation & Tea Ceremony
Take a mindful pause with Giant Gong Meditation & Tea Ceremony, an all-senses experience designed to quiet your mind and settle your spirit. Featuring the largest gong in the world, the session combines a sound bath, breathwork, and tasting meditation to help you fully relax. Surrounded by 360° art, you can unplug from daily life, focus on the present, and leave feeling refreshed and recharged.
Location: TODA, Jumeirah Souk Madinat
Times: September 21, 7pm to 8:30pm
Cost: From Dhs260
Contact: 04 277 4044
Barbara O’Neill’s first-ever healing retreat in Dubai
Experience a transformative wellness journey with Barbara O’Neill at her first-ever healing retreat. Enjoy 17 hours of life-changing lectures, daily 15-minute Q&A sessions, and 30-minute practical wellness workshops. Every guest receives a certificate of attendance signed by Barbara, a welcome kit, two nutritious meals plus a light dinner, and 15% off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. All session recordings are also accessible for later viewing.
Location: Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Times: November 25 to 30 2025
Cost:
-
Single Room: Dhs22,035 (Early Bird: Dhs20,198)
-
Double Room (Shared): Dhs20,198 per person (Early Bird: Dhs18,362)
Contact: (055) 882 8070, admin@theempowerliving.com, theempowerliving.com
Also read: 3 wellness staycations in Dubai for a summer reset
With so many innovative and immersive wellness experiences available, Dubai makes it easy to carve out time for self-care and mental rejuvenation. Whether it’s a meditation session by the sea, a healing retreat, or a 360° breathwork journey, there’s something for everyone to feel more balanced, relaxed, and inspired.