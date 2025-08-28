Discover the best wellness activities in Dubai that help you relax, recharge, and reconnect with yourself

Dubai isn’t just about luxury shopping and towering skyscrapers, it’s also a hub for wellness events designed for everyone. From floating meditation under the moonlight to sound baths with giant gongs, and multidimensional breathwork sessions, the city offers a variety of ways to relieve stress, boost mindfulness, and nurture both body and mind. Whether you’re a local looking for a calm escape or a visitor wanting to try something new, there’s wellness activities in Dubai for you

Dubai’s first sea floating meditation experience

Reconnect with yourself during a unique sea-floating breathwork session off Palm Jumeirah. Guided by Immersiv Collective, participants float on velvet-topped lilos under the moonlight while practicing calming breathwork rituals. Each session begins with a somatic activation and sage lighting on the sand, followed by floating meditation with noise-cancelling headphones and concludes with a tea ceremony under the stars. This immersive experience is designed to release stress, calm the nervous system, and foster self-connection.

Location: The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Every Sunday evening

Cost: Dhs350 per person

Contact: (058) 524 4779

9D breathwork meditation

Discover new ways to achieve mental bliss with 9D Breathwork Meditation, a multidimensional healing experience that combines neuro-sounds, breathwork, and visualisations to connect deeply with your subconscious. Each session is unique, guided by your current emotional state, helping you release emotional blockages, soothe inner pain, and step into a new chapter of life. Led by certified facilitator Nassima Aboufarid, this immersive session opens a pathway to self-discovery and emotional healing.

Location: TODA, Jumeriah Souk Madinat

Times: September 9 and September 25, 8pm to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs369 per person

Contact: 04 277 4044

What to Bring: Yoga mat, plaid or hoodie, socks (to stay warm)

Facilitator: Nassima Aboufarid, certified 9D Breathwork Facilitator and Ritual Master

Giant Gong Meditation & Tea Ceremony

Take a mindful pause with Giant Gong Meditation & Tea Ceremony, an all-senses experience designed to quiet your mind and settle your spirit. Featuring the largest gong in the world, the session combines a sound bath, breathwork, and tasting meditation to help you fully relax. Surrounded by 360° art, you can unplug from daily life, focus on the present, and leave feeling refreshed and recharged.

Location: TODA, Jumeirah Souk Madinat

Times: September 21, 7pm to 8:30pm

Cost: From Dhs260

Contact: 04 277 4044

Barbara O’Neill’s first-ever healing retreat in Dubai

Experience a transformative wellness journey with Barbara O’Neill at her first-ever healing retreat. Enjoy 17 hours of life-changing lectures, daily 15-minute Q&A sessions, and 30-minute practical wellness workshops. Every guest receives a certificate of attendance signed by Barbara, a welcome kit, two nutritious meals plus a light dinner, and 15% off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. All session recordings are also accessible for later viewing.

Location: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Times: November 25 to 30 2025

Cost:

Single Room: Dhs22,035 (Early Bird: Dhs20,198)

Double Room (Shared): Dhs20,198 per person (Early Bird: Dhs18,362)

Contact: (055) 882 8070, admin@theempowerliving.com, theempowerliving.com

With so many innovative and immersive wellness experiences available, Dubai makes it easy to carve out time for self-care and mental rejuvenation. Whether it’s a meditation session by the sea, a healing retreat, or a 360° breathwork journey, there’s something for everyone to feel more balanced, relaxed, and inspired.