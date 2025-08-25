From the streets of Old Dubai to the Museum of the Future, the skyline and beyond, Dubai is dotted with moments that are oh-so-Instagrammable…

Whether you want to up your social media game or are in desperate need of a profile photo change, there are plenty of Instagrammable spots in Dubai to visit. And you don’t have to spend a single dirham.

So, charge those cameras and head on over with a friend who you trust with taking some really cool photos.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Not only is it one of the best free things to do in Dubai, but it’s also a spot where you’re sure to return back home with over a hundred photos. Home to traditional wind towers constructed from stone, teak, gypsum, palm wood, and sandalwood, each alley, twisting pathway, and breezy tower tells a story of a life before the seven emirates.

Al Seef Dubai

Charge up the camera (or your phone) and head to Al Seef in Old Dubai which offers amazing views of the Dubai Creek, traditional dhows, and old architecture. During winter, you will love strolling down the lanes with views and sounds of the Creek. The project has been designed to bring to life the traditional Emirati culture that underpins Dubai’s iconic heritage, so it’s a must-visit.

Creek Harbour

For those chasing skyline photos, it doesn’t get better than this. See the sun melt behind Downtown Dubai’s towering silhouette and watch as the sky seems to come to life with bursts of orange and yellow hues. The boardwalk is wide, calm, and full of dreamy photo ops.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Dubai Mall is home to plenty of stores, perfect for those who want to shop, and it is also home to the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The 10-million-liter tank is located on the ground floor of the mall and is filled with sharks and rays and thousands of other aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. You can head inside the aquarium for a cost, but the view from outside is equally fascinating and Instagrammable.

Dubai Fountain

Over the summer season in 2025, the Dubai Fountain is undergoing a glow-up. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems. If you find the right spot, you can walk away with plenty of cool photos. But be prepared, as hundreds of other residents and visitors will be around to enjoy the show. The Dubai Fountain show will commence back on October 1.

Expo City Dubai

Over the cooler season, Expo City Dubai is a stunning place just to have a casual stroll. Al Wasl Plaza, aka the magical dome, will forever be the beating heart of Expo City, and no matter what, you won’t be able to leave without getting a photo (or ten).

JBR

The walls of The Walk at JBR were transformed into masterpieces back in 2016 as part of the Dubai Canvas 3D art festival. And they still look as fresh as ever. Created by talented international and national artists, the walls were painted to create cool 3D optical illusions guaranteed to make you go ‘wow’ even if you have seen them numerous times before. And they make the perfect backdrop for your next profile photo.

Museum of the Future

It has been described as the most beautiful building in the world, and while you need a ticket to visit the seven floors inside, it’s absolutely free to admire from outside. You will find plenty of residents and tourists trying to get that perfect snap against the backdrop of the eye-shaped building, but you will also find plenty more in front of the Win-Victory-Love sculpture. This hand sign was coined by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in 2013 and has become a trademark gesture for many UAE citizens and residents and symbolises work ethic, success, and love of the nation. It is also most commonly referred to as Sheikh Mohammed’s three-finger salute.

Madinat Jumeirah

Souk Madinat Jumeirah has long been a go-to destination for visitors to Dubai and residents for its bejeweled waterways, stunning views, and excellent roster of restaurants. The beautiful attraction includes a maze of shops and stalls in the winding walkways you can explore and get some excellent photos of. Don’t miss checking out the unobstructed views of the Burj Al Arab. It’s possibly one of the best free things to do in Dubai, so don’t skip it.

