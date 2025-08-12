New policy scraps old rules, making weekend getaways and cultural trips to Kuwait easier for GCC residents

Kuwait just made travel across the Gulf a whole lot easier. Starting now, expatriates living in any GCC country can obtain a tourist visa on arrival at ports of entry, no advance application needed. The policy, announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, officially rescinds the outdated 2008 rules and brings Kuwait in line with regional travel trends.

To qualify, you’ll need a valid residency permit from a GCC country, like the UAE, with at least six months remaining on it. Immigration officers at the airport or land border will verify your document and issue your visa immediately. Importantly, there’s no restriction based on nationality, so whether you’re Indian, Namibian, Filipino, or American, as long as your residency criteria is met, you’re good to go.

This move is part of a wider push to boost Kuwait’s tourism sector and support the Gulf’s economic integration. Officials hope it will make spontaneous weekend trips and cross-border family visits much more accessible. Plus, Kuwait recently launched Visit Kuwait, a new all-in-one tourism portal for e-visas, cultural guides, and trip-planning tools. This is the latest step under its Vision 2035 strategy to promote tourism modernisation.

What to do in Kuwait once you arrive

Wander Kuwait City: don’t miss the iconic Kuwait Towers, Al Hamra Tower, and the sprawling Kuwait National Cultural District, home to the Sheikh Jaber and Abdullah Al Salem cultural centres.

Stroll or picnic at Green Island, a waterside park offering café spots, drone shows, and family-friendly fun.

Explore Salmiya, with its mix of modern malls, sea views along Gulf Road, and a taste of traditional souk life in its more rustic corners.

If you’re living in the GCC and craving a quick cultural escape, Kuwait is now officially overnight-trip ready—and packed with quieter beaches, rich heritage, and breezy new visa rules to make it easy.

Image: Archive