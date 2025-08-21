GEMS Education is bringing global talent to UAE classrooms for 2025

One of the UAE’s biggest school groups, GEMS Education, and the group bringing you one of the most expensive schools in the world, is kicking off the 2025 academic year with a major recruitment milestone. The group has hired over 1,700 new teachers for 2025, bringing in new talent from across the globe, including the UK, Egypt, and India. The announcement came during GEMS Awareness Day, the group’s annual induction event that prepares new educators before the start of term.

Global talent, local classrooms

The new recruits come from a wide mix of backgrounds including the UK, Egypt, and India, adding international depth to classrooms across the UAE. GEMS says it receives over 600,000 applications each year for just 2,000 teaching spots, so landing a role is no easy feat.

A turning point for education

GEMS founder and chairman Sunny Varkey described this academic year as a “turning point” for education. He highlighted how, despite the rise of tech and AI in schools, the role of a human teacher remains central, nothing replaces real connection and care in the classroom.

What GEMS is focusing on this year

Beyond academics, GEMS is putting more weight on student wellbeing, character building, and long-term personal development. The group also claims to have one of the highest teacher retention rates in the region, a result of its people-first approach, according to Varkey.

What’s next

With more schools in the pipeline, hundreds of new staff, and a sharpened focus on values, GEMS is setting the stage for a big year in education across the UAE.

The most expensive

