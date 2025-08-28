If you’ve never seen Macy Gray live, this is your chance to catch an icon in action

There are voices you hear once and never forget. Macy Gray is one of them. That raspy, soul-soaked sound, wrapped in raw emotion and playful rebellion, has defined her career for over two decades. And now, for the first time, the Grammy Award-winning R&B icon is heading to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only concert on August 29, 2025, as part of the city’s buzzing Dubai Summer Surprises calendar.

It’s not just any performance. This concert marks the 25th anniversary of Gray’s seminal debut album, On How Life Is, the record that introduced her to the world in 1999. If you were anywhere near a radio at the time, you couldn’t escape I Try, her signature hit that cemented her place in music history and picked up a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance. Even now, hearing it feels like a warm hug wrapped in melancholy, the sort of song that hits you right in the feelings, every time.

But Macy Gray is far from a one-hit wonder. On How Life Is went triple platinum, selling over 25 million albums worldwide, and tracks like Still, Why Didn’t You Call Me, and Beauty in the World followed, showcasing her unique ability to straddle soul, funk, R&B, and pop with a touch of jazz whimsy. She’s not just a singer, she’s a storyteller, a mood, and a complete vibe.

As a longtime fan, what excites me most is the energy Gray brings to her live performances. Backed by her band, The California Jet Club, every show is a masterclass in stage presence and musical storytelling. She doesn’t just sing, she captivates, she jokes, she bares her soul. And in a venue like Coca-Cola Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and flawless sound, this promises to be an unforgettable night.

For Dubai, this is a big deal. The city has seen a growing lineup of major international acts recently, but hosting Macy Gray feels special. She’s an artist who speaks across generations, and the intimacy of her lyrics paired with her unorthodox voice is the kind of live experience that lingers long after the final note.

If you’ve never seen her live, this is your chance to catch an icon in action. And if, like me, you’ve had I Try on repeat since the late 90s, then you already know that you have to be there.

Ticket prices start from Dhs99 and are available here.

The details

When: Friday, August 29, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

Tickets: from Dhs99 to Dhs999

coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied