Here are all the massive shows, performances, and concerts in Dubai in 2025

July

Beat the Heat DXB

Beat The Heat DXB is back for its fourth season, and you can expect a stacked lineup of artists from across the region performing across four unmissable nights. The shows are hosted at Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre and they will kick off on July 4. Rising stars are going to be in the spotlight, including UL8TE and Almas, who represent a fresh wave of Arabic talent with soulful, genre-blending sounds. Read more here.

Location: Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

When: Thursday, July 4 to July 12

Tickets: Tickets are priced from Dhs105

Steven Briggs

The Laughter Factory, the UAE’s award-winning comedy club, returns with a powerhouse lineup of global talent. This month’s tour features three must-see international comedians: LA-based Steven Briggs, whose high-energy storytelling and sound-effect-laced sets have wowed audiences on Netflix and HBO; UK comedy rising star Kelsey De Almeida, known for his sharp wit and critically acclaimed solo shows; and Dubai’s own Mahar Barwany, a charismatic local favourite.

Location: Various locations across the city

When: Tuesday, July 11 to 19

Tickets: Tickets are priced from Dhs105

Tj Monterde – Sarili Nating Mundo World Tour

Experience the heartfelt voice of TJ Monterde live in Dubai for one night only. From soulful ballads to fan favourites, join the Filipino singer-songwriter on his Sarili Nating Mundo World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena. It’s going to be a night of music, love, and connection.

Location: Various locations across the city

When: Sunday, July 13

Tickets: Tickets are priced from Dhs199

Shreya Ghoshal

Immerse yourself in the spellbinding vocals of India’s melody queen. From beloved classics to new chart toppers, Shreya’s powerhouse performance promises a soul-stirring night, bridging generations. Don’t miss witnessing her magic live on stage.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

When: Saturday, July 19

Tickets: Tickets are priced from Dhs95

@dubaiworldtradecentre

August

Macy Gray

Dubai, brace yourself for a night of soulful vocals, nostalgic anthems, and unmistakable star power when Macy Gray comes to town. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, August 29 belting out all of her big hits. Expect a full set of fan favourites and deep cuts delivered with warmth, wit, and that signature Macy Gray sparkle. She will be joined by her dynamic band, The California Jet Club, who bring an added layer of funk and improvisation to her live shows.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Friday, August 29

Tickets: start at Dhs99 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

@cocacolaarena

AP Dhillon

Global music sensation AP Dhillon is making his highly anticipated return to the Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only concert this September. After his sold-out debut in February 2024, the Canadian-Punjabi trailblazer is ready to take the stage once more – and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and backed by his critically acclaimed EP, The Brownprint. Known for fusing Punjabi lyrics with pop, hip-hop, and global beats, AP Dhillon has quickly become one of the most influential names in the South Asian music scene, amassing over five billion streams worldwide.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start at Dhs350 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

@cocacolaarena

October Dubai Comedy Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Comedy Festival (@dubaicomedyfest) The funniest week of the year returns in October when the Dubai Comedy Festival returns to Dubai Opera with a lineup sure to leave you with a stitch in your side. So far, the men (and women) include Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Zakir Khan, Morgan Jay, Akaash Singh, Omid Djalili, John Achkar, Amer Zahr, Redouane Bougheraba, Ivan Abramov and Gaurav Kapoor. Big LOLs incoming. Location: Dubai Opera When: October 2 to 12 Tickets: From Dhs115 dubaicomedyfest.ae Grease The Musical View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera) If you’ve been collecting tickets to every musical in the UAE, get ready — Grease the Musical is sliding into Dubai Opera this October. It is set to run for 10 days, from Friday, October 24, to November 2, 2025. Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again. But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer pressure is keeping them apart. Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart? Location: Dubai Opera When: Friday, October 24 to November 2 Tickets: start at Dhs280 and are on sale now via dubaiopera.com @dubaiopera November

Untold

UNTOLD is returning to Dubai, and this time its taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts in November 2025. The inaugural four-day festival took place last year and it was a raging success attended by 185,000 festival-goers. We had to wait for a while, but a lineup has finally been announced. We will be graced (or caked) by global dance music legend Steve Aoki, Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren, and the one and only Martin Garrix.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

When: Thursday, November 6 to 9

Tickets: start at Dhs475 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

untold.ae

Deep Purple

One of Britain’s most influential rock bands, Deep Purple, is returning to Dubai for one night only in November, bringing an explosive lineup of unforgettable hits from over 50 years of rock history. It is the band’s Middle East performance in 2025 and we should consider ourselves lucky that they picked Dubai for their pit stop. And if you don’t have tickets yet, you’re missing out on the opportunity to see one of the most influential rock bands in history live in concert. Expect to hear their timeless hits including Hush, Black Night, Speed King, Fireball, and Smoke on the Water.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Thursday, November 2o

Tickets: start at Dhs249 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

Teddy Swims

Time to Lose Control music fans! Multi-platinum global superstar Teddy Swims will be performing in Dubai this year. The Grammy-nominated American singer will be heading to the Coca-Cola Arena as part of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. This is the first time fans will see Teddy Swims performing live in Dubai. He will be joined by his band, Freak Freely, banging out all the hits, including chart toppers such as The Door, Bad Dreams and Lose Control.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Saturday, November 22

Tickets: start at Dhs295 and are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com.

2026

January

Rob Beckett

English funnyman Rob Beckett is gearing up to go back on tour, and he is making his way to Dubai in January 2026. He is best known for his appearances on British TV shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock The Week. Beckett is originally from London, and is praised for his quick wit and silly personality. He tells hilarious anecdotes about his life growing up in the UK. Beckett has a wife and two kids, and often shares stories about his family.

Location: Dubai Opera

When: Thursday, January 22

Tickets: start at Dhs195 and are on sale now via dubaiopera.com