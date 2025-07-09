Dubai is leading the surge; no surprise there

According to newly released data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), the UAE has surpassed the USA in the number of completed supertall buildings. The recent report revealed that the UAE now has 37 skyscrapers, six more than the United States, which has 31.

The criteria for this category includes completed buildings that are 300-metres-tall or more. As expected, Dubai is leading this surge for the UAE, home to some incredibly iconic towers like the Burj Khalifa. The UAE also ranks third globally across all height categories, with 345 buildings over 150 metres and 159 above 200 metres.

According to a report by The National, China, however, takes the prize across every height category, far ahead with 122 supertall structures over 300 metres, 3,497 buildings taller than 150 metres, 1,271 over 200 metres. Towers in Chinese cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou are home to the global top 10 tallest buildings, with landmarks such as the Shanghai Tower, standing at 632m and the Ping An Finance Center at 599m.

The tallest towers in Dubai

It is well documented that the Burj Khalifa is the winner of this one – 828-metres-tall, the tallest in the world, but there are some other incredible soaring towers that are part of Dubai’s world-famous skyline. Marina 101 is the second tallest building in Dubai, a residential building standing at 425 metres and currently the 4th-tallest residential building in the world.

Next is the Princess Tower, 414 metres and once upon a time, the tallest residential building in the world. 23 Marina is next at 392.8 metres, followed by Elite Residence at 381 metres, and then Kempinski The Boulevard at 370 metres, which is also the 56th tallest building in the world. Almas Tower, Gevora Hotel, Il Primo and the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai complete this list of the current, completed top ten.

Coming soon

But of course, Dubai never stops building, and a list of upcoming supertalls is already on the horizon. Burj Azizi is eyeing 725 metres, second to only the Burj Khalifa, and will also be home to the world’s highest observation deck (level 130), the world’s highest nightclub (level 126), the world’s highest restaurant (level 122), and the world’s highest hotel room (level 118). The project is projected to cost USD1.5 billion and a tentative completion date is set for 2028.

The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, a collaboration between luxury jewellers Jacob & Co, and Emirati property development company Binghatti, will be located in Business Bay, and will include two and three-bedroom residences, an infinity pool, and in-house concierge services including private chefs, bodyguards, chauffeurs, and chefs. The design shows a height of 595 metres.

The Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will skirt 517 metres into the sky, and will be the second Dubai property from Six Senses, joining the already under construction Six Senses The Palm. It is set to be completed in July 2028, featuring 251 residences, which are all designed to offer a holistic, wellness-centric approach to living. This will apply both to the design of the tower, the interiors of the residences, and the community spaces.

Images: Socials/Mo Azizi