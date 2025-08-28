Emirati Women’s Day is here, a time to celebrate the inspiring women who have shaped the UAE and continue to play a key role in its future

Every year on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day shines a spotlight on the achievements, resilience, and contributions of Emirati women. It’s a day that honours their vital role in the country’s progress and highlights the UAE’s commitment to supporting and empowering women across all fields.

What is Emirati Women’s Day?

It is celebrated annually to recognise the incredible contributions of Emirati women in building the nation. It’s not just about the past, it’s also about celebrating the present and inspiring the future.

The day was first launched in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, fondly known as the “Mother of the Nation.” Sheikha Fatima is Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

August 28 was chosen as the date because it also marks the founding of the UAE’s General Women’s Union back in 1975.

