Happy Emirati Women's Day…

Here at What’s On we are firm believers that the best way to champion women is through shining a light on how absolutely incredible they are – and not with a free pink cupcake.

This is exactly why these are the 10 Emirati women who are making moves, shaking things up and being ridiculously fierce.

These are 10 fierce Emirati women to know about this Emirati Women’s Day.

Salama Mohamed

Founder of Peacefull, 11 on the Forbes Top Women Entrepreneurs, and overall icon. Salama Mohamed first rose to fame through TikTok videos and Instagram reels but quickly cemented herself as a go-getting Entrepreneurial powerhouse. Her homegrown Korean skincare brand Peacefull has taken the region by storm and in 2023 Salama released a documentary on YouTube titled She and Her Dignity where we follow the creation of a Peacefull product, that is handcrafted by a group of inspiring refugee women in Kenya – celebrating human spirit and women taking charge of their own lives.

Shaikha Eissa Al Lutfi

What started as a humble burger in a kitchen at home, quickly turned into an Instagram phenomenon and is now what we know as She Burger. Sheikha Eissa is the brainchild behind one of Dubai’s few female Emirati-owned and-run restaurants serving up all kinds of incredible combinations and burgers.

Sheikha Noura Al Kaabi

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet another powerhouse of a female. From Minister of Culture and Youth and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs to serving as President of Zayed University, Sheikha Noura has been monumental in championing the cultural and creative sectors in the UAE, while also being on the board of UNESCO.

Nora Al Matrooshi

Space expedition has become a key focus in the UAE lately, and it is always so empowering to see women leading the way in STEM. Named the first female arab astronaut at only 28 years old, Nora is an inspiration to women pursuing STEM in the region. Not only an astronaut, Al Matrooshi is also a qualified engineer, who studied mechanical engineering at the United Arab Emirates University, Nora is set to take off to space this year.

Nadia Zaal

Real estate developer Nadia Zaal has made an impeccable name for herself in the developer space with projects like Nurai Island, Al Barari and Zaya. Zaal is a leader in creating sustainable communities with her focus on water reduction and creating the region’s first floating solar plant, public solar lighting and electric buggies for transportation. Nadia is also the director at FIVE Holdings.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoumchairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and member of Dubai Council and the Executive Council of Dubai. Is pioneering the Arts and Culture space in Dubai. Also, the vice chairwoman of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Sheikha Latifa is working tirelessly to position the UAE as a cultural centre, thriving talent hub, and a regional creative incubator and is doing it so flawlessly.

Amna Al Qubaisi

Putting her pedal to the metal, Amna Al Qubaisi is the first Emirati racing driver, who in 2018 became the first Middle Eastern woman to take part in a motorsport test program for Formula E after the Diriyah ePrix in Saudi Arabia. Amna is currently racing in the F1 Academy for MP Motorsports.

Nayla Al Khaja

The UAE’s first female screenwriter, producer and director – Nayla Al Khaja’s debut feature film Three premiered in the MENA region on February 1, 2024. Committed to producing and writing incredible stories with two of her films available on Netflix Animal and The Shadow. The grind never stops, with her next feature film BAAB set to begin production at the end of 2024.

Salma Al Baloushi

In an interview with Emirates Woman, Salma explained where her passion for aviation came. During her studies to become a nurse, her grandma was sadly admitted to the same hospital where Salma Al Baloushi was training. She asked her grandmas if she was okay, to which her grandmother responded “Yes, I feel like I’m Flying. I wish I could see you flying someday, you will have your wings.” Her grandma passed away. There was then an aviation scholarship drive and Salma took that as her sign, quit her nursing career and never looked back.

Fahima Falaknaz

When it was announced that female fighters would be allowed to wear hijab in international boxing competitions, doors were thrown open for women like Fahima. She seized the opportunity and became the first female to represent the UAE in boxing, where she competed in the Asian Boxing Confederation Championship in April 2019.

