It’s nearly time to pay school fees in the UAE, here are ways to save

We all know education in the UAE doesn’t come cheap, but there are ways to make it a little lighter on your wallet, without compromising your child’s learning. Here’s how parents can save on school fees and still keep the kids in class.

Academic or sports scholarships

If your child is good at a particular subject or sport, they may be applicable for a scholarship and this will significantly help to save on school fees. Often scholarships will cover all or a portion of the costs and there can be other perks too.

Sibling discounts

If you have a child in school already, some schools offer sibling discounts for more children that attend the same school. Ask yours and see what discounts you can get.

Rewards programmes

Some schools in the UAE have their own apps and rewards programmes, such as GEMS Rewards, and simply by gathering points, you can save on school fees. That means by shopping in the shops you normally buy from anyway and using the app, you can add to your points and get a discount on your fees.

Ambassador programmes

Again, this is dependent on the school that your child is attending but often private schools in the UAE have programmes where if you refer another family to the school, you get a percentage off your own child’s fees and so do they. Or you can get money back in other ways such as points to spend elsewhere like on groceries or uniforms.

Credit cards

Another school perk for the larger school groups is a credit card where you can get cash back on school fees.

Fee discount for school staff

Many schools in the UAE will offer large discounts on school fees for children of staff, particularly if parents are teachers at the school or education centre.

Discounts on early or full payments

Another useful tip is to pay your fees early or in one lump sum if there’s a discount for doing so. Many schools offer small percentage reductions for upfront payments, and that can add up to hundreds (or even thousands) of dirhams saved each year.

Look for corporate discounts

If you or your partner work for a large company in the UAE, check if they have an agreement with certain schools. These partnerships can knock thousands off annual fees.

Consider payment plans

Many schools now offer installment options through banks or third-party platforms. Spreading the cost over 10 or 12 months can make fees more manageable and avoid big term-time bills.

