The summer holidays are over, and it’s time for the little ones to head back to school. Whether they’re feeling a bit glum or bursting with excitement, HuQQabaz is here to put smiles back on their faces with some pretty cool deals that parents will love too.

Here’s how HuQQabaz is celebrating the Back to School season in September.

Reward the little ones after a busy day at school

A good meal is all one needs to turn one’s day around. However, at HuQQabaz, it’s more than just eating; it’s an experience. And it’s one the whole family can enjoy.

Each location features a dedicated kids’ zone with professional attendants keeping a watchful eye as your little ones run and play after being cooped up at a desk all day. The play areas are stocked with engaging activities, from art and craft supplies to group games, so no one is left out.

While they are busy burning off energy, parents can enjoy the Anatolian-inspired dishes and signature shisha. And remember, HuQQabaz puts safety first, so the family areas are completely non-smoking.

Kid-friendly menus

Have a fussy eater? No worries! They’re bound to find something they love on the HuQQabaz kids’ menu. Crafted to be both fun and wholesome, the menu features favourites like Mickey Mouse pizza, Happy burgers, mini meatballs, berry pancakes, and fresh fruit platters.

Each dish is thoughtfully designed to keep little ones energized and ready to tackle the school week ahead.

Weekend fun

And of course, HuQQabaz has plenty of weekend fun in store!

At HuQQabaz Garden on Saturdays and HuQQabaz Jumeirah on Sundays, the kids’ zone comes alive with themed activities that are as fun as they are educational.

Get ready for exciting science and nitrogen shows, magical soap bubbles, balloon art, face painting, slime workshops, and craft corners that spark creativity. Best of all, these activities are completely free for all dining guests to enjoy.

For more information, call 800 47 229

HuQQabaz Jumeirah, opposite Four Seasons, Jumeirah road, open 27/7, @huqqabazdubai

HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates, ground floor, open 27/7, @ huqqabazgarden

HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, open 10am to 2am, @huqqabazsoukalbahar

Images: Supplied by Huqqabaz