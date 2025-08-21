Beirut’s cult-favourite Em Sherif Deli is making its Dubai debut. And yes, the shawarma is coming too

Em Sherif Deli, the casual offshoot of the iconic Lebanese restaurant, is opening in Dubai this September at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre. A favourite in Beirut for its comforting food and laid-back feel, the deli will bring that same approach to Dubai. Think well-loved dishes, a calm setting, and a homey kind of space that goes perfectly with the comfort of Lebanese food. If you’re exploring the best restaurants in Dubai, Em Sherif Deli is a new spot you have to add to your list this season.

A Lebanese classic lands in Dubai

Beloved throughout Lebanon, Em Sherif Deli is bringing its signature blend of hearty, homestyle Lebanese recipes and a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere to the city. Expect a relaxed, beautifully designed space where anyone who appreciates Lebanese food can find their spot.

The food: home-style, fast, and full of flavour

It’s all about shawarma, sandwiches, mezzes, house-made desserts, and fresh juices that pack a punch. One of the highlights? The Mouneh corner, filled with Lebanese pantry staples like pickles, jams, and spices. It’s food that’s nostalgic and ready to grab on the go.

The space: minimal comfort meets Beirut warmth

Natural textures, blonde wood, soft lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows will give the deli a calm, airy feel. It’s elegant, relaxed, and ideal for solo lunch breaks, quick bites between meetings, or chilled-out afternoons with friends. You can pick a seat indoors or hang out in the outdoor space during the cooler months.

The chef

Executive Chef Yasmina Hayek will lead the kitchen with a clear focus: rich, authentic recipes crafted with care and respect for tradition. Every dish at Em Sherif Deli showcases thoughtful preparation and deep culinary roots.

Location: One Central, The Offices 5, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai

Times: Opening September 2025

Contact: @emsherifdeli.ae | emsherif.com