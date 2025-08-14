The Dubai robot has even met Sheikh Mohammed

You may have seen videos or pictures of a human-like robot walking across the roads of Dubai, or even running in Dubai mall. The robot has even met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. So what actually is the robot and what can it do?

Meet Unitree G1, a humanoid robot that comes with a trusty companion, a robot dog. The robot comes from Unitree, a China-based robotics firm and their Middle East partner Ednex Automation.

The details:

The robot is about 130cms tall and weighs about 35kg, it’s made up of 43 pieces which gives it a lot of freedom for movement. Battery life is about 2 hours and it can move at about 2 metres per second.

What can it do?

The G1 robot can walk, run jump and squat like a human. It has three ‘fingers’ and can grip objects. There is a video on the Unitree website of it opening a bottle of Coca-Cola and crushing nuts. The robot has 360 degree cameras enabling it to take in its environment. It can interact with humans in the form of waving and it also has a microphone and speaker to listen and communicate.

Where to find it?

Keep your eyes peeled and you might be able to spot the robot walking around Dubai. According to WAM, it will soon be in the Museum of the Future for tourists and residents to witness.

How to get one?

You can buy a G1 robot from Unitree for price from Dhs59,000

Also read: Dubai announces world’s first AI chef

Image: Khaleej Times/Unitree