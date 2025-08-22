A 3.3-magnitude UAE earthquake was felt in the Safad area of Fujairah today at 12:35pm, according to the National Center for Meteorology

A UAE earthquake was recorded in Fujairah by stations of the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), which closely monitors seismic activity across the country.

Earlier this month, on Tuesday, August 5, and Friday, August 8, minor earthquakes were reported in the UAE. The first, recorded in Khor Fakkan, a town on the Gulf of Oman measured 2.0 on the Richter Scale. It occurred at 8.35pm UAE time and had a depth of 5 kilometres. While residents in the immediate area may have felt slight tremors, there were no reports of damage, and urban centres like Dubai did not experience any noticeable shaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@officialuaeweather)

This is not the first for Fujairah. In October 2023, a minor earthquake was recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah as reported by the NCM. The tremor occurred just after 6.15am and was slightly felt by residents.

The NCM has previously advised that, in the event of an earthquake, it is important to remain calm and act quickly to ensure safety. Their guidance covers measures for indoors, outdoors, and while driving:

Indoors:

Protect your head and face with a light but strong object, or take cover under a table or bed.

Avoid hanging or loose objects, mirrors, glass, and windows.

Stay away from elevators.

Once the tremor has stopped, turn off power supplies, including electricity, gas, and water, before leaving the house.

Outdoors:

Keep clear of tall buildings and towers.

Move to an open space.

Stay alert for falling walls and unstable objects.

Do not attempt to enter buildings immediately after a tremor.

While Driving:

Pull over in a safe area and wait for the shaking to stop.

Avoid bridges, power lines, and buildings wherever possible.

While earthquakes in the UAE are typically minor, such events serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and staying informed about safety measures.

Image: National Center of Meteorology