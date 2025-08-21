Opening this September, MEI is the new Asian restaurant in Dubai where dinner turns into an intimate late-night scene by 2am

There’s a new reason to head to Mina A’Salam, and it’s not just for dinner. Opening this September, MEI is the latest Asian restaurant in Dubai from SHI Hospitality Group, and it’s playing by a different set of rules. By day (and into the early evening), it’s contemporary fine dining with Chinese and Japanese influences and a calm energy. But when the clock hits 10, it shifts into full night mode, the lighting, music, and mood all get a little darker and more intimate for the late-night crowd.

The design

Walk through MEI’s grand pivot doors and you’re in a space that feels different, abstract murals, carved wood, soft light. There’s a large terrace facing Burj Al Arab, 120 seats strong, and plenty of room indoors too. The bar seats 14 and is set to become the best place in the venue to watch the night shift gears.

The menu

The kitchen does both comfort and technique well, expect Robata-grilled meats, wok-fired classics, standout dim sum, and house specials like claypot dishes and whole duck. On the Japanese side, there’s sashimi and maki flown in from Toyosu Fish Market, plus rotating seasonal plates that keep things varied.

Evenings that evolve

At 10pm, the vibe changes. The lounge closes off, the music shifts, and things get darker. There are live singers, DJs, and a late-night bar that stays open until 2am. The kind of place you arrive for dinner and stay far past.

Location: Jumeira St, Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Date: Opening September

Contact: @mei.dxb