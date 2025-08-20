One of them was possibly the most anticipated hotel in Dubai for years

Dreaming of a mini-break or a summer staycation? Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated city stay or a weekend away surrounded by natural beauty, the UAE has it all. From glamping in Ras Al Khaimah’s lush mangroves to a very fancy celeb hotspot by Jumeirah, there’s a collection of stunning new hotels in the UAE you won’t want to miss.

Here are some incredible new hotels in the UAE for your next staycation…

New hotels in Dubai

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

This highly anticipated hotel was always going to be amazing. It is by the Jumeirah Group after all, but when it arrived, it was so much more than anyone thought. In the shape of a boat and with direct views of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, this hotel is a hotspot for celebrities. There is an incredible roster of 11 restaurants with cuisines like Greek, Italian, Japanese, Indian, and French. And each dining option is as gorgeous as the next. There’s a gorgeous spa, four pools, and a private beach. There are also residences if you feel like living in pure luxury. Check it out here.

Location: Jumeirah

Opened: March, 2025

Cost: From Dhs1,661 per night

@jumeirahmarsaalarab

Mama Shelter

When it comes to new hotels in the UAE, this is a fun one. The hotel brand landed in Dubai in January 2025, and it has been making waves ever since. The playful brand was born in Paris in 2008, and now, there are hotels all over Europe, each known for its cheeky decor and its casual, welcoming vibe. But the Dubai iteration marks the first foray into the Middle East. Room rates start from an affordable Dhs650 per room per night for the entry-level Medium Mama rooms. Members of Ennismore’s Dis-loyalty membership can avail 20% off. Check it out here.

Hotel: Mama Shelter Dubai

Location: Business Bay

Cost: From Dhs650 per night

@mamashelterdubai

Vida Dubai Mall

Vida expanded the brand in February to include Vida Dubai Mall, and the location is a great one for both tourists and business travellers alike. With views of the Burj Khalifa and the glittering skyline of Downtown Dubai, the location is central, allowing you to visit other hotspots in Dubai at ease. There is direct access to the iconic Dubai Mall too if you fancy doing a bit of shopping.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Cost: From Dhs699 per night

@vidahotels

The newest hotels in Abu Dhabi

Al Dhafra Resort, Vignette Collection

One thing is for sure, Abu Dhabi does desert escapes well, and Al Dhafra is no exception. It opened in March this year, and it’s been super popular ever since. Think exclusivity, tranquility, and some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

@aldhafra.resort

New hotels in the Northern Emirates

LUXEGLAMP

Not particularly a hotel, but this luxury glamping spot in Umm Al Quwain could be classified as one. With separate luxury pods in a glass dome and a private plunge pool and sauna, it’s camping, but way more fancy. Don’t worry, there’s obviously air conditioning, too.

Location: Umm Al Quwain Mangroves

Cost: From Dhs2,300 per night

@luxeglamp.ae

Rove Al Marjan Island

Rove Al Marjan Island is located on the idyllic beachfront of Al Marjan Island – the city’s popular lifestyle waterfront destination. Rovers, as guests of the property are lovingly called, will enjoy the same fuss-free Rove service but with an added element of sun-kissed adventure.

Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost: From Dhs199 per night

@rovehotels

