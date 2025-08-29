New passport application rule for Indian expats in UAE
The new rule for Indian passports will come in effect from September 1
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued a new rule for Indian expats in the UAE that will come in effect next month, September 1.
The rule requires updated standards for photographs, which means most applicants will need to take new photographs when submitting passport applications. The consulate’s move follows a directive from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
“From September 1, 2025, ICAO-compliant photographs will be required for submitting passport applications,” the directive said.
The Press Wing of the Indian Consulate confirmed in Dubai that passport applications will only be accepted with photographs meeting ICAO standards. The wing clarified that this requirement is part of ICAO’s international travel regulations.
Gulf News reported that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait had also announced stricter passport photo standards. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is also expected to announce the new rule shortly.
Take note of the new rules to save yourself the last-minute hassle.
New passport photo guidelines
- Colour photo, size 630 by 810 pixels, against a white background
- Close-up of head and shoulders, face covering 80 to 85% of the frame
- Full face, front view, eyes open, natural expression
- No hair across eyes, mouth closed, and no shadows, red-eye, or flash reflections
- Uniform lighting, with skin tones looking natural
- Head centred in the frame, from the top of the hair to the chin
- Taken from about 1.5m away, not blurred or digitally altered
- Glasses must be removed to avoid reflections
- Head coverings are allowed only for religious reasons, but facial features must be fully visible
Also read: Restaurant review: The Bombay Club
Tip: If you are going to get this new photo taken, the photo studios in Dubai will be well aware of the new rules, but be sure to let them know the photo is for your new Indian passport.
Image: Unsplash