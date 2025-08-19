When public holidays land on weekends, many in the UAE can now look forward to bonus days off, here’s what that means for your calendar, your leave, and even your next mini getaway

Dubai (and the rest of the UAE) made work-life balance a lot more promising. Earlier this year, a new law, Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning the Public Holidays in the State came into place that allows many public holidays that fall on a weekend to be transferred to a weekday, so if, say, a celebration lands on Friday or Saturday, you’ll often still get a day off during the week. This is a game-changer for planning long weekends and meaningful breaks without eating into your annual leave.

So what stays the same? The UAE’s two biggest religious holidays, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, are still fixed in place and won’t be shifted if they clash with a weekend. Plus, if a holiday overlaps another or touches a weekend, it doesn’t become transferable either. But for key celebrations like New Year’s Day, National Day, the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday, and Islamic New Year, the rule gives you breathing room when dates fall unhelpfully.

Why this matters for you

Better work-life flow: No more losing out when a big holiday falls on a usual day off.

Easier trip planning: A six-day getaway using just a couple of leave days? Totally possible.

Ask HR early: Not all companies automatically apply the transfer so check your employer’s policy to be sure.

Leave smart: pro tips to maximise time off

Know your contract’s leave type: If your annual leave is counted in calendar days, public holidays during your break may count against your leave. If it’s based on working days, you often get bonuses when those holidays overlap.

Plan your breaks strategically: A holiday transfer plus a weekend? That’s a pre-booked staycation or desert road trip waiting to happen.

Communicate early with your team: Some companies treat transferred holidays as discretionary. Raise your plans well in advance so you’re not stuck advising someone else stories on the day.

Use tech: Add federal and lunar-based holidays into your calendar app. That way, you’re always ahead of curveballs like Eid shifting.

Wrapping it up

2025’s policy update isn’t just bureaucracy, it’s a nudge to rest, recharge, and design a schedule that works for you. With the ability to transfer key public holidays, UAE residents can craft longer escapes and more restful interludes, without burning through leave days. So bookmark those dates, sync them up as your next mini-adventure might be closer than you think.