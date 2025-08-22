A new homegrown restaurant has opened in Dubai, and it’s all about bringing people together

PEOPLE, a new homegrown restaurant in Dubai, from the team behind GOAT Burger, is located at Al Khawaneej Walk and aims to be more than just a place to eat. It’s a space for friends, families, and communities to connect over food.

A restaurant built around people

The founders, Maryam Alobeidli, Shehab AlHarmoodi, and Sultan Kayed, wanted to create a place where everyone feels welcome. PEOPLE’s front-of-house team speaks 12 different languages, making it a true reflection of Dubai’s international community.

“PEOPLE is about connection, between strangers, families, and communities,” says Co-founder Sultan Kayed.

Flavours from around the world

Executive Chef Sameer Bhalekar leads the kitchen, bringing 16 years of experience from top restaurants in New York, London, Barcelona, the Middle East, and India. His menu combines Italian, Asian, and Emirati influences, with dishes designed for sharing and creating conversation.

Some highlights:

Billionaire Wagyu Crispy Rice: Dhs62

Australian Josper grilled Lamb Chops: Dhs116

Alaskan King Crab Au Gratin: Dhs175

Mocha Chocolate Mousse Dhs69

There’s also a creative alcohol-free drinks menu, featuring mocktails like Yuzu Lemonade (Dhs37) and Blue Night Lychee (Dhs29).

A space designed to connect

The interior design, by BONE Studio, takes inspiration from the traditional Majlis, with a sunken U-shaped seating area perfect for sharing.

The restaurant seats 100 guests and mixes bold colours, rich textures, and natural light. Highlights include:

Integrated lighting and bookshelves

Lush greenery around the space

This creates a warm, welcoming environment where dining feels like being at home, while also providing a theatrical and memorable experience.

Soft opening and official launch

PEOPLE is currently in soft opening:

Coffee & desserts: 10am to 5pm

Full menu: 5pm to 12am

The official opening of Dubai’s new homegrown restaurant is on Monday, 1 September 2025.

Location: PEOPLE, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 1am

Contact: (058) 900 8900

Parking: Mall parking

@people__ae

Images: Supplied