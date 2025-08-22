PEOPLE: Dubai’s new homegrown restaurant for food and connection
A new homegrown restaurant has opened in Dubai, and it’s all about bringing people together
PEOPLE, a new homegrown restaurant in Dubai, from the team behind GOAT Burger, is located at Al Khawaneej Walk and aims to be more than just a place to eat. It’s a space for friends, families, and communities to connect over food.
A restaurant built around people
The founders, Maryam Alobeidli, Shehab AlHarmoodi, and Sultan Kayed, wanted to create a place where everyone feels welcome. PEOPLE’s front-of-house team speaks 12 different languages, making it a true reflection of Dubai’s international community.
“PEOPLE is about connection, between strangers, families, and communities,” says Co-founder Sultan Kayed.
Flavours from around the world
Executive Chef Sameer Bhalekar leads the kitchen, bringing 16 years of experience from top restaurants in New York, London, Barcelona, the Middle East, and India. His menu combines Italian, Asian, and Emirati influences, with dishes designed for sharing and creating conversation.
Some highlights:
- Billionaire Wagyu Crispy Rice: Dhs62
- Australian Josper grilled Lamb Chops: Dhs116
- Alaskan King Crab Au Gratin: Dhs175
- Mocha Chocolate Mousse Dhs69
There’s also a creative alcohol-free drinks menu, featuring mocktails like Yuzu Lemonade (Dhs37) and Blue Night Lychee (Dhs29).
A space designed to connect
The interior design, by BONE Studio, takes inspiration from the traditional Majlis, with a sunken U-shaped seating area perfect for sharing.
The restaurant seats 100 guests and mixes bold colours, rich textures, and natural light. Highlights include:
- Integrated lighting and bookshelves
- Lush greenery around the space
This creates a warm, welcoming environment where dining feels like being at home, while also providing a theatrical and memorable experience.
Also read – Cafe crawl: The most gorgeous cafes to check out in Al Khawaneej
Soft opening and official launch
PEOPLE is currently in soft opening:
- Coffee & desserts: 10am to 5pm
- Full menu: 5pm to 12am
The official opening of Dubai’s new homegrown restaurant is on Monday, 1 September 2025.
Location: PEOPLE, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai
Times: Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 1am
Contact: (058) 900 8900
Parking: Mall parking
Images: Supplied