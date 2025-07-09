Cafe crawl: The most gorgeous cafes to check out in Al Khawaneej
Al Khawaneej’s cafes call
Cafe culture in the United Arab Emirates is massive, and for sure, you’ve been touched by it in some capacity. We have the classic areas – Jumeirah and Al Wasl, with lanes of beautiful cafes ready to welcome you in, but Al Khawaneej is coming up quick as a hotspot for some stunning locations serving specialty coffee, artisanal dessert and great food. For your consideration, these are our Al Khawaneej cafe crawl picks.
Kneaded
View this post on Instagram
This is the picture of a cosy neighbourhood bakery, splashed out in sunshine-savvy, whimsical orange, serving freshly baked pastries and specialty coffee. It’s a community-centric spot, perfect for those coffee dates, slow mornings and sweet treat runs, and the best part is, it’s homegrown. Support your own, people.
Times: Daily, 6am to 9pm
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs28
Contact: (0) 4 557 1205
Beurre
View this post on Instagram
More than just bread, this serene French-inspired bakery offers a whole host of artisanal desserts, from madeleines to cheesecake and mille feuille, along with the gorgeous flaky croissants rolls, and buns. Looking for aesthetics too? This is the one – slow, quiet, green, with pastels, wood and gentle sunlight to bask in.
Times: Daily, 8am to 6pm
Offer: Pastries start at Dhs31, boxes at Dhs110
Contact: (0) 55 252 1936
Backyard
View this post on Instagram
Slow, green and serene, Backyard is known and loved widely for a great cuppa-joe. A coffee club, it’s expanded rapidly recently, having opened locations in Nadd Al Hamar, DSO, Jumeirah and beyond as well. It’s a very community-centric space, and if coffee is what you’re looking for, this is the place to be.
Times: Monday to Thursday, 6am to 12am, Friday to Sunday, 6am to 1am
Offer: Coffee starts at Dhs24
Contact: (0) 4 297 3227
Seezn Specialty Coffee
View this post on Instagram
The vibes at Seezn are raw, rugged and earthy – wood panels everywhere, a giant tree smack in the middle of the outlet, woven lamps and chairs, earthern pottery, plants, tile and pebble floors. Like Backyard, the focus here is really great coffee, and a really great menu to go with. Plus, it’ll make the a great backdrop for your ‘gram.
Times: Daily, 9am to 11.30pm
Contact: (0) 4 252 3442
Wanderlust
View this post on Instagram
Smooth lines, pools of sunlight and earthern tones – Wanderlust will help you get away from the crowd, slow down and get some quiet time. This spot is not just about great coffee; you get incredible artisanal desserts to pair with for the perfect coffee date/yap session with your girls. Or even if you’re looking for a co-working space.
Times: Daily, 8am to 1am
Contact: (0) 50 873 6703
The Matcha Tokyo
View this post on Instagram
The Matcha Tokyo has it in the name – this spot is all about the good green stuff, and the best part is that it’s less trend-hopping and more 100% premium, authentic matcha straight from Japan. The brand is committed to preserving the clean, green process of growing and producing matcha and it’s all organic.
Times: Daily
Contact: (0) 4 271 2422
Orto
View this post on Instagram
Coffee lounge, community space and a healthy living home, Orto is housed in an adorable villa-esque structure and offers not only an incredible array of colourful drinks and coffee, but nourishing bowls of healthy food that you can indulge in, and of course, artisanal confectionary because that is essential.
Times: Daily, 6am to 10pm
Contact: (0) 4 265 6787
Images: Socials