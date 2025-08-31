The vibrant arts and culture scene is set to come alive this September in Dubai with a dynamic lineup of cultural performances that span music, dance, theatre, and more

As the city shakes off the summer heat, September ushers in a season of cultural celebration across Dubai. The month promises a diverse mix of performances that cater to every artistic taste. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of the arts or just curious to explore something new, these standout shows offer a unique window into the rich tapestry of local and international culture.

Here are 6 performances taking place in Dubai in September to book

We Call it Ballet: Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

When: September 5

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah



Experience Sleeping Beauty like never before in this magical dance and light show at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel. The one-hour performance sees a fusion of classical ballet and modern technology with local dancers lighting up the stage with glow-in-the-dark costumes and a stunning dance routine. The timeless tale follows a cursed princess awakened by true love’s kiss. Expect pirouettes and gravity-defying leaps, all backed by a kaleidoscope of colours.

Ticket prices start from Dhs139. Book your tickets here.

artforall.ae

KOSTCON Korean OST Concert

When: September 5

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

K-drama fans, assemble! A special concert experience is coming to Dubai this month, allowing K-drama lovers to relive unforgettable moments from some of the most beloved Korean dramas. LYN, Kim Bum Soo, K Will, Soyou, Heize, and Lee Mujin will all perform on stage at this quintessential celebration of a genre of television that has taken the world by storm.

Ticket prices start from Dhs199. Book your tickets here.

coca-cola-arena.com

Michael Lives Forever

When: September 7

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai



Rodrigo Teaser, one of the most acclaimed Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world, is bringing Michael Lives Forever to the Dubai Opera stage on September 7. Expect iconic vocals, Michael’s legendary dance moves, and a stage presence that has even MJ’s former choreographer calling it the real deal.

Ticket prices start from Dhs295. Book your tickets here.

dubaiopera.com

The Best of Beethoven

When: September 21

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai



Fans of classical music, this one is for you. Dubai Opera will be showcasing two of Beethoven’s most celebrated masterpieces: the Fifth Symphony and the Piano Concerto No 5 (commonly known as the Emperor), for one night only on September 21.

Ticket prices start from Dhs190. Book your tickets here.

dubaiopera.com

Swan Lake

When: September 25 to 28

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai



This enduring masterpiece by the Hungarian National Ballet and the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra is returning to the Dubai Opera stage with six captivating performances. Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is a timeless ballet, which means it’s one you can’t skip. Expect a telling tale of Prince Siegfried and a cursed Swan Princess, Odile, where only a vow of true love can break the curse.

Ticket prices start from Dhs240. Book your tickets here.

dubaiopera.com

Mid-Autumn Festival, A Moonment to Remember

When: September 26

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Palm Jumeirah

The Dezhou Acrobatic Troupe from China will be heading to Dubai this September. The 80-minute performance is a part of the national cultural initiative Mid-Autumn Festival and is known for pushing the limit of physical performances. Each act, whether it’s daring or graceful, reflects years of training and a deep commitment to the acrobatic arts.

Ticket prices start from Dhs150. Book your tickets here

artforall.ae

Images: Supplied