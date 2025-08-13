Eltizam lets residents and authorised users take photos, submit notes, and help keep the city clean

In January, Dubai was named the world’s cleanest city for the fifth year in a row. Dubai Municipality is the cause of this with strategies and initiatives to keep the city clean, and the newest one has just been announced. A new app, Eltizam, will now be used to help monitor and report public cleanliness. It encourages shared responsibility across the communities to take care of the city. Through the app, authorised users will now be able to report violations, take photos of breaches in real time, add contextual notes and more.

Here are the key violations that can now be reported on the Eltizam app in Dubai and you can get a fine for:

• Spitting in public areas

• Disposing of chewing gum improperly

• Littering in public spaces

• Dumping organic or general waste into the sea, beaches, creeks, or ports

• Draining vehicle wash water in non-designated areas

• Lighting fires or barbecuing in unauthorised places

• Posting flyers, advertisements, or printed materials that deface public areas

• Failing to remove animal waste from public spaces

What happens if you receive a violation?

You may be liable to a fine if you breach any of these regulations in Dubai, fines can be up to Dhs1500.

What other initiatives does Dubai Municipality have?

Dubai Municipality manages a 365-day cleanliness and sustainability system across the city. This is supported by a fleet of 855 advanced vehicles, machinery, and equipment, along with over 3200 municipality team members who are dedicated to keeping the city clean and safe for all of us living in Dubai.

Daily cleaning programmes across the municipality are complex and across diverse areas, including 2,400 kilometres of main roads and highways, 1,419 square kilometres of investment zones, 33.4 kilometres of water canals and creeks, along with residential, industrial, and rural areas, markets, and waste storage facilities. They also oversee hazardous and medical waste treatment, provide community e-services such as household furniture disposal, and handle the removal of abandoned vehicles and equipment.

The Municipality also provides various services for individuals and businesses to manage waste and pest control.